The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has outlined ambitious plans for its second Mars mission, Mangalyaan-2, marking a significant leap in India's interplanetary exploration efforts. Unlike its predecessor, which was an orbiter, Mangalyaan-2 aims to land on the Martian surface, deploy a rover, and operate a helicopter, making it India's first direct attempt to touch down on another planet.





Mangalyaan-2 is proposed to weigh approximately 4,500 kg and will be launched aboard the LVM3 rocket. The spacecraft will initially be placed in an Earth orbit of 190 x 35,786 km before embarking on its interplanetary journey. The mission comprises two main components: the Cruise Stage and the Descent Stage. The Cruise Stage will propel the spacecraft from Earth's orbit to Mars' capture orbit. Once near Mars, the Descent Stage will separate and directly enter the Martian atmosphere, bypassing the traditional step of orbiting the planet before landing—a bold technological approach by ISRO.





Landing Mechanism





To ensure a safe landing on Mars' challenging terrain, ISRO plans to utilise advanced technologies:





Aerobraking: This technique uses atmospheric drag to slow down the spacecraft during entry.





Supersonic Parachutes: Heat-resistant Aeroshells and parachutes will reduce velocity during descent.





Powered Descent System: Engines on the Descent Stage will provide controlled guidance for a soft touchdown.





Scientific Payloads





The mission includes both a rover and a helicopter:





Rover: Equipped with scientific instruments to study Martian geology and atmosphere.





Helicopter: Designed for aerial exploration in Mars' thin atmosphere, it will conduct atmospheric profiling and enhance surface mapping capabilities.





Objectives And Significance





Mangalyaan-2 aims to study Mars' surface composition, atmosphere, interplanetary dust, and environmental conditions. These investigations will contribute to understanding Mars' formation and potential habitability. If successful, India would join the United States and China as one of the few nations capable of landing on Mars.





The mission is tentatively scheduled for launch no earlier than 2026. It represents a major milestone for ISRO as it transitions from orbital missions to planetary landings. This effort builds on India's prior successes with Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission), which operated from 2014 to 2022.





With innovative technologies like sky cranes and helicopters tailored for Martian exploration, Mangalyaan-2 symbolises India's growing prowess in space exploration and its commitment to advancing planetary science.





