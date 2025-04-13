



The German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, highlighted Germany's commitment to strengthening ties with India under the new government led by Chancellor-elect Friedrich Merz.





Speaking at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit in New Delhi, Ackermann emphasized that India would play a significant role in Germany's foreign policy, particularly in areas such as defence and trade.





He noted that the coalition treaty forming Germany’s new government explicitly mentions India, signalling an intensified focus on bilateral relations. Ackermann also reiterated Germany's strong support for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union and India, expressing optimism about its conclusion by the end of 2025.





The German Cabinet recently adopted a strategic document titled "Focus on India," which outlines Germany's approach to elevating its partnership with India to a new level.





This paper marks the first time Germany has dedicated a comprehensive strategy to India, covering various domains such as defence, trade, climate cooperation, and energy security. The document reflects Germany's recognition of India's growing importance as a global economic power and strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region.





Germany aims to deepen security cooperation with India by proposing reciprocal logistical support agreements between their armed forces and positioning a Bundeswehr liaison officer at India's Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region.





These measures align with Germany’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy and its interest in reducing India's military dependence on Russia. Additionally, Ackermann assured that Berlin’s foreign policy under Merz would maintain continuity, building on the strong relations established during Angela Merkel’s tenure.





On the EU-India FTA negotiations, Ackermann expressed Germany’s keen interest in accelerating discussions between the EU and India.





Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, also confirmed that negotiations have gained momentum with both sides aiming for a substantial agreement by year-end. This reflects a shared resolve at the political level to address challenging issues and finalize the deal.





Germany’s renewed focus on India underscores its strategic intent to foster closer ties across multiple sectors while adapting its foreign policy to emerging geopolitical realities.





