



The Indian Army is taking significant steps to counter the growing threat posed by drones, as evidenced by their recent initiatives to procure full-scale mock-ups of T-90 tanks and para-droppable light artillery guns. These measures are inspired by lessons learned from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, where drones have proven highly effective in targeting armoured vehicles.





The mock tanks, designed to mimic the T-90 tanks in appearance and functionality, aim to deceive enemy drones into believing real tanks are deployed. This tactic serves a dual purpose: it can lead adversaries to waste drone ammunition on these decoys and potentially alter their troop movements based on false intelligence.





The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for these mock-ups, specifying that they must be "Made in India" and replicate key characteristics of real tanks, including thermal signatures, noise generation, and external fittings like antennas and fuel tanks. These mock tanks are expected to preserve actual tanks from drone attacks while being operable in diverse terrains across the Indian subcontinent.





In parallel, the Army is exploring the procurement of para-droppable light artillery guns with specifications of 105 mm calibre and 37 calibre length. These guns are intended to be vehicle-mounted and capable of being deployed via parachutes into strategic locations. The MoD has already approved this requirement, with a Request for Proposal expected by June 1, 2025.





These initiatives reflect India's broader modernisation strategy for its armoured forces amidst evolving battlefield dynamics. The Army is also focusing on active protection systems (APS) for its T-90 tanks to counter threats from drones, loitering munitions, and other advanced weaponry.





These systems utilise sensors for omnidirectional defence against aerial threats. Additionally, India is investing in anti-drone systems featuring both "soft kill" (jamming) and "hard kill" (neutralisation) capabilities to protect its tank fleet.





The emphasis on indigenous development aligns with India's goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. By adopting innovative tactics like mock tanks and advanced technologies like APS and para-droppable artillery guns, the Indian Army is adapting to modern warfare challenges while safeguarding its armoured assets against the rising threat of drones.





Tribune







