



India has initiated significant steps in modernising its military aviation capabilities, including contracting the American firm Metrea for aerial refuelling and investing heavily in indigenous rotorcraft production.





The Indian Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Metrea to provide air-to-air refuelling (AAR) services for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Navy. Metrea, which operates the fifth-largest fleet of aerial refuelling aircraft globally, will deploy its KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Indian Air Force Station Agra within six months.





This marks India’s first wet lease of flight refuelling aircraft, addressing operational challenges faced by its existing Soviet-era Ilyushin Il-78MKI tankers, which have struggled with maintenance and serviceability issues. The deal is expected to enhance AAR training capabilities for Indian pilots, improving readiness and operational flexibility.





In parallel, India has announced a $7.3 billion investment in rotorcraft capabilities by procuring 156 Prachand light combat gunships from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). These helicopters are designed for high-altitude precision strikes and will be distributed between the Army (90 units) and Air Force (66 units). The project is expected to generate over 8,500 jobs and involves significant domestic manufacturing, aligning with India's "Make in India" initiative.





These developments are part of broader defence modernization efforts, with India signing contracts worth over $24.4 billion since 2024, 80% of which involve domestic firms. This reflects a strategic shift toward self-reliance in defence production while addressing immediate operational needs through international partnerships.





