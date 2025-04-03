The dome-shaped enclosure, or Radome (R), for antennae at an NRSC facility





ISRO has achieved a significant breakthrough in now-casting lightning events over India, leveraging data from geostationary satellites, particularly the INSAT-3D satellite. This advancement, developed by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), enables predictions of lightning occurrences with a lead time of approximately 2.5 hours, enhancing disaster management and public safety.





Researchers identified lightning signatures in the Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) data captured by INSAT-3D. A reduction in OLR strength indicates potential lightning activity.





To improve accuracy, ISRO incorporated Land Surface Temperature (LST) and wind data into a composite variable. This variable effectively captures variations in lightning activity observed by ground-based measurements.





This enables real-time monitoring, the composite variable provides reliable indications of lightning intensity and timing, enabling advanced predictions of when and where lightning might occur.





Lightning is a major natural hazard in tropical regions, causing significant loss of life and property damage annually. With this breakthrough:





Authorities can issue early warnings to mitigate risks.





Disaster management agencies can better prepare for potential incidents.





Public safety measures can be implemented more effectively.





This development underscores ISRO's commitment to leveraging geostationary satellite technology for addressing critical environmental challenges.





