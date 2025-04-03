



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, marking a significant moment for regional cooperation under the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).





His visit comes at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. This summit is the first physical meeting of BIMSTEC leaders since 2018, with previous gatherings held virtually due to the pandemic.





During his stay, PM Modi will meet Thai PM Shinawatra to discuss bilateral relations and regional collaboration. He is also scheduled to meet King Maha Vajiralongkorn as part of his diplomatic engagements. The summit, themed "BIMSTEC - Prosperous, Resilient and Open," aims to enhance cooperation among member nations, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, and Thailand.





Leaders are expected to deliberate on key deliverables such as the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030 and strategies to strengthen ties within the region.





PM Modi's visit is part of a broader diplomatic tour that includes a state visit to Sri Lanka following his engagements in Thailand. Members of the Indian diaspora in Bangkok have warmly welcomed him, expressing enthusiasm for his leadership and its impact on India-Thailand relations.





