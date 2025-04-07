



The latest ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 1, 2025, underscores persistent tensions between India and Pakistan. The incident began with a mine blast in the Krishna Ghati sector, followed by unprovoked firing from the Pakistan Army.





Indian troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner, according to Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal. Intelligence reports suggest that the firing was aimed at diverting Indian forces to facilitate infiltration attempts by terrorists.





Experts believe these violations are part of Pakistan's long-standing proxy war strategy against India. Major General (Retd) Shashi Bhushan Asthana noted that such unprovoked firing often coincides with infiltration attempts, as it reduces the chances of detection.





He described these actions as a "helping hand" for terrorists sneaking into Kashmir. Dr. Priyanka Singh from MP-IDSA highlighted that recent violations reflect a shift in Pakistan's tactics, focusing more on newer sectors in Jammu, such as Poonch and Rajouri, to sustain attention on Jammu and Kashmir despite relative stability after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.





Pakistan's internal challenges—economic crisis, political instability, and security threats from groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)—are believed to influence its actions along the LoC. Strategic analysts argue that these cross-border provocations serve as a distraction for its domestic audience while propagating narratives of India as a threat.





Despite the ceasefire agreement reached in 2021, incidents of violations have increased since January 2025. At least six such breaches have been reported this year, including sniper attacks and IED explosions targeting Indian soldiers. These violations highlight Pakistan's continued efforts to destabilize India through low-intensity conflict while maintaining plausible deniability.





Agencies







