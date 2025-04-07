



Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, April 6, 2025. This marks his first visit to the region since the formation of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government in October 2024. Shah's itinerary is focused on reviewing security, assessing development initiatives, and engaging with local stakeholders.





Upon arrival in Jammu, Shah was welcomed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior BJP leaders. Security across the region has been intensified for the visit. Shah's schedule includes:





April 6: Shah attended a meeting at the BJP headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, coinciding with the party’s 46th foundation day celebrations. The event was marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies and gatherings led by senior BJP leaders across Jammu and Kashmir.





April 7: Shah is set to visit the BSF Border Outpost Vinay in Kathua to evaluate the security situation along the India-Pakistan border. He will also meet families of Jammu and Kashmir Police martyrs at Raj Bhavan in Jammu and distribute appointment letters to some of them on compassionate grounds.





April 8: In Srinagar, Shah will chair a meeting at Raj Bhavan to review ongoing development projects in the Union Territory. He will also lead a separate session focusing on the overall security scenario in the region.





This visit comes amid heightened tensions following recent militant encounters in Kathua, where four police officers and two militants were killed. Shah is expected to emphasize strengthening border security, preventing infiltration, and addressing militancy-related concerns during his engagements.





Agencies







