



India is cautious about joining the SQUAD, a strategic military alliance that includes the US, Japan, Australia, and potentially the Philippines and South Korea, aimed at countering China in the Indo-Pacific. Several factors contribute to India's reluctance:





The unpredictability of US policies under former President Donald Trump, including tariffs on friendly nations and uncertain military alliance commitments, makes India wary of relying on the US for military support.





SQUAD is perceived as a purely military alliance focused on deterring China, whereas QUAD, which India is already part of, encompasses broader security and non-security issues like health, climate change, and technology. This makes SQUAD seem redundant to India.





Unlike other SQUAD members, India does not have a formal military alliance with the US. Moreover, India shares a disputed border with China and prefers not to provoke Beijing unnecessarily while attempting to improve bilateral ties.





India lacks the naval capacity to frequently deploy assets in the South China Sea, and it is already engaged with China at the Line of Actual Control. Therefore, joining SQUAD would not align with India's strategic priorities.





India traditionally avoids military alliances, preferring a multi-dimensional approach to dealing with China, including economic engagement and strengthening its military capabilities.





Joining SQUAD could be seen as aggressive by China, potentially complicating India's efforts to reset relations with Beijing, which began in October 2024. This could also raise concerns about India's stance on Taiwan.





India maintains bilateral military cooperation with the Philippines, including defence exports like the BrahMos missile, but this cooperation is separate from any involvement in SQUAD. Overall, India's strategic interests and diplomatic efforts suggest that joining SQUAD would not be beneficial at this time.





Agencies







