



The Indian Army's Battle Axe Division, under the Konark Corps, recently conducted night tank drills in Rajasthan's desert on April 5, 2025.





The exercise, themed “Precision in the Dark,” focused on enhancing the ability of tank crews to identify and neutralize targets in complete darkness—an essential skill for modern warfare in challenging terrains. The Konark Corps, also known as the Desert Corps, is responsible for safeguarding India’s western borders and has a legacy of preparing for high-stakes operations in harsh environments.





The drills showcased advanced tank manoeuvres and precise destruction of simulated enemy positions. Images from the exercise highlighted tanks operating under low visibility, with flashes of gunfire illuminating the night sky. These exercises underscore the Indian Army’s commitment to maintaining operational superiority in desert warfare scenarios.





The Battle Axe Division, named after Operation Battleaxe from World War II, has evolved into a modern armoured warfare unit equipped with cutting-edge technology. Its focus on night operations reflects a broader strategic shift towards multi-domain warfare, emphasising timing and stealth. Military experts view such exercises as crucial for addressing evolving security challenges along India’s western border, where desert conditions demand exceptional technical and psychological preparedness.





This operation demonstrates the Indian Army’s readiness to adapt to modern combat demands while ensuring the security of India’s western frontier.





Agencies







