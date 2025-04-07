



At the LAAD (Latin America Aerospace and Defence) exhibition held in Rio de Janeiro from April 1 to 4, BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia, showcased what it claims to be the "fastest cruise missile system in the world."





The BrahMos missile system is capable of achieving speeds up to Mach 3 (three times the speed of sound) and can target objectives on land or at sea. Weighing 3 tons, the missile has a flight range of 290 kilometers and can ascend to altitudes of up to 15 kilometers. Its combat effectiveness is reportedly nine times superior to conventional missiles, making it a formidable weapon.





The BrahMos missile employs a two-stage propulsion system: a solid-propellant rocket for initial acceleration and a liquid-fuelled ramjet for sustained supersonic cruise. This design ensures better fuel efficiency compared to pure rocket propulsion systems, allowing for extended range. The missile's speed and precision make it difficult to intercept, enhancing its tactical advantage.





BrahMos Aerospace emphasized the strong cooperation between Brazil and India, expressing optimism that Brazil's armed forces would show interest in acquiring the system. The LAAD exhibition, Latin America's largest defence forum, attracted over 200 delegations from 40 countries and more than 45,000 visitors.





While BrahMos is described as the fastest supersonic cruise missile, technically faster cruise missiles exist, such as Russia's Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal," which can reach Mach 10. However, the Kinzhal is often classified as an aero-ballistic missile due to its trajectory.





