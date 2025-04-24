



In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, India is accelerating the launch of a new special spy satellite to bolster its border surveillance capabilities, particularly with a focus on monitoring activities along the borders with Pakistan and China.





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch the EOS-09, a state-of-the-art radar imaging satellite, using its reliable PSLV-C61 rocket in the coming weeks.





EOS-09 is equipped with a C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR), granting it the ability to capture high-resolution images of the Earth's surface regardless of weather conditions, and crucially, both during the day and at night.





This all-weather, round-the-clock imaging capability marks a significant advancement over optical satellites like Cartosat-3, which, despite their high resolution, are limited by daylight and clear skies. The radar technology of EOS-09 ensures that ground assets, troop movements, or infrastructure developments are much harder to conceal, even under cloud cover or darkness.





This satellite is a product of Indian scientific expertise and will join an existing constellation of over 50 Indian satellites already in orbit, further strengthening the country's intelligence and surveillance network.





The addition of EOS-09 is part of a broader, ambitious strategy to deploy up to 50 new "spy satellites" over the next five years, dramatically expanding India's geo-intelligence and real-time monitoring capabilities.





This expansion is designed to provide comprehensive coverage across different orbits, improving the ability to track troop movements, detect changes on the ground, and respond swiftly to security threats.





The urgency behind the accelerated launch is driven by the need for enhanced vigilance in the wake of heightened security concerns and ongoing regional tensions. The new satellite will not only help monitor the Line of Control with Pakistan but also the Line of Actual Control with China, providing strategic advantages in intelligence gathering and operational planning.





ISRO's campaign-mode approach to the PSLV-C61 launch underscores the national priority of this mission, with top officials emphasizing its role in safeguarding India's borders and supporting military and intelligence operations. The integration of advanced radar imaging, collaboration with private industry, and international partnerships signal a new era in India's space-based surveillance, aiming to ensure national security and maintain a technological edge in the region.





NDTV Report







