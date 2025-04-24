



Pakistan has suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement as part of a series of retaliatory measures against India following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.





This decision was announced after Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC), the country's highest security decision-making body, convened for over two hours to formulate a response to India's punitive actions, which included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, reducing diplomatic ties, and closing the Attari-Wagah border crossing.





Pakistan's response includes the closure of the Wagah border for trade, suspension of SAARC visas for Indian nationals (except Sikh religious pilgrims), expulsion of Indian military diplomats declared persona non grata, closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft, and suspension of all trade with India, including third-country routed trade.





The Simla Agreement, signed on July 2, 1972, by then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was a peace treaty established after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It aimed to "put an end to the conflict and confrontation" between the two nations and laid down principles for resolving disputes through bilateral negotiations.





The agreement converted the ceasefire line into the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and included commitments for troop withdrawals and prisoner exchanges. It also emphasized that neither side would unilaterally alter the LoC or seek third-party mediation, making Kashmir a bilateral issue.





Pakistan's suspension of the Simla Agreement signals a significant escalation in tensions, as the treaty has been a cornerstone for managing India-Pakistan relations and conflict resolution.





Pakistan has stated it will hold all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement, in abeyance until India ceases what Pakistan describes as fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan, transnational killings, and non-adherence to international law and UN resolutions on Kashmir. Pakistan has also warned that any diversion or suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India will be considered an act of war.





Historically, the Simla Agreement has not prevented conflicts such as the Kargil War in 1999, when Pakistan violated the agreement by crossing the LoC into Indian territory. The current suspension reflects Pakistan's rejection of India's recent diplomatic and security measures and represents a deterioration in bilateral relations, with the potential for further military escalation along the LoC.





Pakistan's suspension of the 1972 Simla Agreement is a direct response to India's actions following the Pahalgam terror attack, involving a comprehensive rollback of bilateral cooperation and diplomatic engagement, and marks a serious setback in the peace process between the two countries.





