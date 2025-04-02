



The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Project Vijayak achieved a remarkable milestone by reopening the strategic Zojila Pass in a record-breaking 33 days, ensuring vital connectivity between Ladakh and the Kashmir Valley.





The reopening ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including Member of Parliament (MP) Ladakh Haji Hanifa Jan, Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Corps Commanders of 14 Corps and 15 Corps, among others. They jointly flagged off the first convoy from Srinagar to Kargil, marking the resumption of essential civilian and military logistics through this critical route.





The Zojila Pass, situated at an altitude of 11,643 feet on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri route, is a lifeline for transporting troops, supplies, and facilitating economic activities in Ladakh.





This year’s reopening was particularly challenging due to heavy snowfall and avalanche threats between February 27 and March 16. Despite these adversities, BRO personnel demonstrated exceptional resilience in restoring connectivity under extreme weather conditions.





Addressing the media at Zero Point, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan commended the dedication of BRO workers in overcoming the treacherous terrain and harsh climate. He highlighted that significant resources were allocated to ensure enhanced safety and efficiency during the reopening process.





Additionally, he announced the successful reopening of three other crucial mountain passes in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, further bolstering all-weather connectivity in the region.





Lt Gen Srinivasan also provided updates on key infrastructure projects, such as the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road, expected to be operational next year despite winter challenges, and rapid progress on the Akhnoor-Poonch-Rajouri Road.





These projects underscore BRO’s commitment to strengthening border infrastructure, with ₹16,600 crore worth of projects executed last year alone.





MP Haji Hanifa Jan expressed gratitude to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BRO, Indian Army, Air Force, and local authorities for their support during harsh winters. He urged increased wages and insurance coverage for Casual Paid Workers (CPWs), acknowledging their vital contributions. The event also saw participation from local leaders like Councillor Drass Abdul Wahid and SP Kargil Shree Ram.





This achievement not only restores connectivity but also reinforces Zojila Pass’s strategic importance as a lifeline for Ladakh’s civilian population and military operations.





