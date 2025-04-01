Mahindra Global Pik-Up is based on the Tough & Versatile New Gen Ladder Frame platform





Mahindra Automotive has finalised a significant deal worth ₹2,700 crore with the Indian Armed Forces to supply 1,986 units of the Scorpio Pik-Up, marking a substantial expansion of Mahindra vehicles in military service.





This latest contract increases Mahindra's total contribution to the military fleet to over 4,000 vehicles, including various models such as the Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, and Bolero Pik-Up 4WD. The Indian Army will now have more than 7,000 Mahindra Scorpio SUVs in its fleet, demonstrating the military's continued trust in the manufacturer's vehicles for defence operations.





Earlier in the month, it was announced that 2,978 units of Force Gurkha will be inducted into the Indian Armed Forces fleet.





Mahindra's Growing Military Vehicle Portfolio





Mahindra has established a strong relationship with the Indian military over the years, consistently providing vehicles that meet the stringent requirements of armed forces operations. The company operates a specialised subsidiary called Mahindra Defence, which recently delivered the Armado ALSV to the Indian Army, notable for being the first vehicle of its kind designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in India. Prior to this latest contract, the Indian Army had already ordered 1,470 units of the Scorpio Classic under the 4×4 light utility vehicle – general services (LUV-GS) category, intended to replace the ageing Maruti Gypsy vehicles that were phased out when production ended in 2017. This established history reflects Mahindra's capability to deliver vehicles that can withstand the demanding conditions of military use across diverse terrains.





Military-Specific Modifications And Features





The Scorpio Pik-Up vehicles designated for the Indian Armed Forces will undergo significant modifications to meet military specifications, distinguishing them from their civilian counterparts. These military variants will feature the distinctive Army Green colour scheme and will be equipped with essential military equipment such as 4WD transfer cases to enhance performance on challenging terrain. Other notable modifications likely include steel rims rather than alloy wheels, reinforced roll bars for rollover protection, and specialised towing hooks for military equipment. The vehicles are expected to utilise the robust 2.2-litre diesel engine that powers the Scorpio Classic, which generates 130 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque, providing the necessary power for military operations. The cabins will also be specially configured to accommodate military equipment and communication systems required for operational effectiveness.





Competition In Military Vehicle Supply





The defence vehicle market in India has seen considerable competition among domestic manufacturers. Alongside Mahindra's recent contract, Force Motors has secured an order to supply 2,978 units of the Gurkha SUV to the Indian Defence Forces, further diversifying the military's light utility vehicle fleet. This development comes after earlier competition in 2016, when Tata Motors won a contract to supply 3,192 4×4 Tata Safari Storme vehicles, selected over the Mahindra Scorpio at that time. Additionally, more than 500 Tata Xenon crew-cabin pickups were ordered in December 2016, primarily for use by India's Border Security Force as border outpost vehicles, with the Xenon being chosen over Mahindra's Bolero Camper. These procurement decisions reflect the military's strategic approach to fleet modernisation and the competitive nature of defence vehicle contracts in India.





Strategic Importance of Light Utility Vehicles





The inclusion of these Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Ups represents a significant component of the Indian Armed Forces' ongoing modernisation efforts. These vehicles will serve various critical functions including reconnaissance, transportation of troops and supplies, and other tactical operations across diverse terrains and conditions. The procurement aligns with the broader initiative approved by India's Defence Acquisition Council in March 2022, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which authorised the acquisition of 4×4 Light Utility Vehicles to replace the ageing fleet of Maruti Gypsy vehicles. Such modernisation efforts are essential for maintaining operational readiness and ensuring that military personnel have access to reliable, capable vehicles that can perform effectively in the challenging environments encountered during defence operations.





Conclusion





Mahindra's ₹2,700 crore contract to supply 1,986 Scorpio Pik-Ups represents a significant achievement for the company and further strengthens its position as a trusted supplier to the Indian Armed Forces. With this deal, Mahindra continues to expand its footprint in the defence sector, demonstrating the adaptability and reliability of its vehicles for military applications. As the Indian military continues to modernise its fleet with domestically manufactured vehicles, companies like Mahindra and Force Motors are playing crucial roles in enhancing the operational capabilities of the armed forces while supporting India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The increasing diversity of the military's vehicle fleet, now including Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Ups, Scorpio Classics, Force Gurkhas, and Tata Safari Stormes, ensures that the Indian Armed Forces have access to appropriate vehicles for their varied operational requirements.





IDN







