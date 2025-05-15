

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, security forces achieved a significant breakthrough in the ongoing fight against Naxal insurgency by killing at least 22 Naxalites in a major encounter in the forests of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, near the Karregutta Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. This operation is part of the massive counter-insurgency campaign known as Operation Sankalp, which was launched on April 21, 2025, targeting Naxal strongholds in the region.





Operation Sankalp is one of the largest anti-Naxal offensives ever conducted in the Bastar region, involving approximately 24,000 security personnel drawn from various units, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite CoBRA unit, as well as all relevant state police forces. The operation covers an area of about 800 square kilometers of dense forest and hilly terrain, which has long served as a base for the Maoist Battalion No. 1 and the Telangana State Committee of Maoists.





The recent encounters began on Monday and continued through Wednesday, with multiple gunfights reported in the Karregutta Hills area. On Monday, four women Naxals were killed, and a .303 rifle was recovered from the site. On Tuesday, a female Naxalite was killed in a separate encounter, and intelligence reports indicate that several senior Maoist cadres were either killed or seriously injured during these operations. At least six security personnel from the STF, DRG, and CoBRA units sustained injuries from pressure IED blasts, but all are reported to be out of danger.





The security forces have destroyed hundreds of Naxal hideouts and bunkers, seizing large quantities of explosives, detonators, food supplies, and daily-use items. The operation aims not only to neutralize armed insurgents but also to dismantle the Maoist infrastructure and reclaim territory for local communities. The offensive has resulted in a significant blow to the Maoist network, with the deaths of several high-ranking leaders suspected, although some bodies may have been removed by retreating insurgents.





Since the start of 2025, Chhattisgarh has witnessed a sharp escalation in anti-Naxal operations, with 146 Naxalites killed statewide, 129 of them in the Bastar division, which includes Bijapur. The current phase of Operation Sankalp is considered a turning point, with the local population and victims of Maoist violence expressing strong support for the government's efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.





Despite these successes, officials caution that less than half the task has been completed, as large swathes of the operational area remain to be thoroughly searched and secured. The ongoing campaign continues to focus on eliminating remaining insurgent elements, disrupting their command structures, and ensuring the long-term security of the affected districts.





