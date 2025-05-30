



On Sunday night, a comprehensive 30-minute blackout drill was conducted at the Ferozepur Cantonment in Punjab, reflecting heightened security measures amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. The attack, attributed to Pakistan-based militants, resulted in the deaths of at least 26 people and triggered a series of robust diplomatic and military responses from New Delhi.





From 9:00 PM to 9:30 PM, the electricity supply to the entire cantonment area was suspended, and vehicular movement was halted. Residents within a 10-kilometer radius were instructed to switch off all lights, including those powered by inverters and generators, ensuring no visible external illumination. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) coordinated the power shutdown, while hooters and sirens were sounded throughout the exercise to simulate an emergency scenario and test readiness. Police and security personnel maintained heightened alertness, with increased patrolling and checkpoints at strategic locations.





Authorities, including the Ferozepur Cantonment Board and the Deputy Commissioner, emphasized that the blackout was a routine safety and emergency preparedness drill, urging residents not to panic. Loudspeaker announcements were made in advance to inform the public about the exercise, and the administration thanked residents for their cooperation, which was crucial for the drill's success. The power supply was restored promptly at 9:30 PM.





The blackout drill was part of a broader pattern of heightened security and preparedness in the region, reminiscent of similar measures taken during past periods of Indo-Pak conflict, including after the 2001 Parliament attack and during the 1971 war. The current drill comes against the backdrop of a significant diplomatic standoff, with India implementing measures such as visa cancellations, border closures, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and downsizing of diplomatic missions. Pakistan, in turn, has responded with its own set of retaliatory actions, including trade suspensions and airspace closures.





The atmosphere in Ferozepur and other border areas has been described as tense, with an "uneasy calm" prevailing. Residents have remained vigilant, closely following news and official advisories, as memories of previous conflicts resurface among the local population. The blackout drill serves as a stark reminder of the region's vulnerability during times of heightened military and geopolitical tension, underscoring the importance of preparedness for any potential escalation.





