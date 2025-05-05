Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during a meeting in New Delhi



The aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, has seen a dramatic escalation in both diplomatic and military posturing between India and Pakistan.





India has implemented a series of stringent measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, halting all visas for Pakistani nationals, expelling Pakistanis from India, restricting Pakistani-flagged ships at Indian ports, and barring all Pakistani imports. Additionally, the Modi government is seeking to cut off Pakistan’s terror funding by engaging with international bodies like the IMF and FATF.





On the military front, India has demonstrated a heightened state of readiness across all branches of its armed forces:





Indian Navy: The Navy has commenced live firing drills in the Arabian Sea from May 3 to 7, involving warships conducting anti-ship and anti-aircraft firings. These exercises, taking place near the Gujarat coast and close to areas where Pakistan is also conducting naval drills, are intended to test combat readiness and signal operational preparedness. The Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, recently met with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the situation and ongoing operations.





Indian Air Force: The IAF conducted night-time “land and go” combat drills on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, involving multiple fighter jets such as Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, and Mirage-2000. These drills tested the IAF’s ability to use civilian infrastructure for military operations and showcased round-the-clock operational capability.





Indian Army: A 30-minute blackout drill was carried out at the Ferozepur Cantonment in Punjab, reminiscent of wartime protocols used to reduce visibility for enemy aircraft. This exercise aimed to test the Army’s preparedness for high-threat scenarios.





High-level meetings have reinforced the seriousness of the situation. Prime Minister Modi has held discussions with the chiefs of the Navy and Air Force, as well as with the Defence Minister and other top security officials. During these meetings, Modi reportedly granted the armed forces “complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response” to the Pahalgam attack. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made strong public statements, assuring a “befitting reply” to those responsible for the attack and emphasising that India will not be intimidated by such acts of terror.





These developments mirror India’s responses to previous major terror attacks, such as the 2016 Uri attack and the 2019 Pulwama bombing, both of which led to cross-border military actions. The current pattern suggests that India is carefully calibrating its response, maintaining a balance between escalation and restraint, while keeping all military options on the table.





India is clearly escalating both its diplomatic and military posture following the Pahalgam attack. The coordinated military drills, blackout rehearsals, and high-level security meetings indicate that the government is preparing for all contingencies, including possible military action. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation of imminent military strikes, but the groundwork for a robust response-should it be deemed necessary-appears to be firmly in place.





Based On A FirstPost Report







