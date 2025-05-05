



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space (DoS), and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST), Department of Science & Technology (DST), have signed a landmark ‘Framework Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Space Medicine’. This partnership represents a significant milestone in advancing space medicine research and its practical applications within India, directly supporting the country’s ambitious human spaceflight initiatives, most notably the Gaganyaan mission.





The MoU establishes a collaborative framework for research and innovation in several critical domains essential for human spaceflight. These include human physiological studies, behavioural health studies, biomedical support systems, radiation biology and medicine, countermeasures to improve human health and performance in the space environment, telemedicine and communication protocols, and the development of crew medical kits for space missions. The agreement is expected to generate new opportunities for studies and experiments, particularly focusing on the unique challenges of maintaining astronaut health during long-duration missions in microgravity and high-radiation environments.





ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan emphasised that the Gaganyaan programme is a national endeavour designed to enhance India’s capacity for human research in space. He highlighted the importance of maintaining astronaut health and performance in the extreme conditions of outer space, which is crucial for the success of long-duration missions. The collaboration is also aligned with plans for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, India’s proposed space station, which will serve as a national platform for advanced human research and technology development based on India’s priorities.





SCTIMST brings expertise in biomedical engineering and super-specialty healthcare to the partnership. The institute will focus on research into health issues faced by astronauts, such as muscle loss, disrupted organ function, sleep disturbances, and increased risk of infections due to the unique space environment. Plans are underway to develop infrastructure such as cleanroom facilities and microgravity laboratories, which will not only support space missions but also have potential applications in terrestrial healthcare.





This collaboration is expected to foster strong links between academia, industry, and national agencies, spurring innovation in medical device development and healthcare solutions that can benefit both space travellers and the general population. Additionally, it is anticipated to inspire young people to pursue careers in STEM fields, thereby driving broader scientific and technological innovation across the country.





The timing of this MoU is particularly significant as ISRO prepares for the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send a crew of up to three astronauts into a 400 km orbit for a seven-day mission, with the first uncrewed flight scheduled for 2025. The partnership with SCTIMST will play a vital role in developing the life support systems, medical protocols, and technological advancements required to ensure astronaut safety and mission success.





The ISRO-SCTIMST MoU marks a strategic step in strengthening India’s capabilities in space medicine, supporting the nation’s human spaceflight ambitions, and contributing to advancements in healthcare and technology that will benefit society at large.





