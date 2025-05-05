



Air India has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until May 6, 2025, following a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on the morning of May 4. The missile strike, which marked the first time a missile landed so close to Israel’s main international airport, resulted in injuries to at least six people and caused significant disruption to air traffic and ground transportation in the area.





The Israeli military attempted to intercept the missile, but their defence systems failed, leading to an impact near the airport’s main terminal that left a large crater and damaged a road and vehicle.





Air India’s flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv, which was en route at the time of the attack, was diverted to Abu Dhabi and landed safely. The airline promptly announced that the flight would return to Delhi and that operations to and from Tel Aviv would remain suspended until May 6 to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. In an official advisory,





Air India emphasised that its ground staff in Israel were assisting affected customers and making alternative arrangements. The airline also introduced a one-time waiver for customers holding valid tickets between May 4 and May 6, allowing them to reschedule their flights or receive full refunds for cancellations.





The missile attack triggered air raid sirens across central Israel and forced a temporary halt to all flights at Ben Gurion Airport. All access points to the airport were closed, and train services were suspended for several hours. Surveillance footage showed the missile striking a grove near an access road within the airport perimeter. Among the injured were individuals hurt by the explosion, shockwave, flying debris, or while running for shelter. Two additional people were treated for acute anxiety following the incident. All injured were transported to hospitals in central Israel for treatment.





The Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was in response to Israeli military actions in Gaza and warning that Ben Gurion Airport was no longer safe for air travel. The incident prompted several other international airlines, including Lufthansa, Wizz Air, and others, to suspend their flights to Tel Aviv until at least May 6. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a forceful response to the attack, and Israeli defense officials are investigating the failure of the country’s aerial defense systems to intercept the missile.





This missile strike and the subsequent suspension of flights underscore the heightened security risks in the region and the immediate impact on international air travel and civilian safety. Air India’s swift response and customer support measures reflect the broader industry trend of prioritizing passenger and crew safety amid escalating regional tensions.





