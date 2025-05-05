



A high-profile Japanese delegation led by Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati on May 4, 2025, to strengthen Indo-Japan collaboration in research and innovation.





The delegation comprised four Japanese Members of Parliament, the former Japanese Ambassador to India, senior officials from the Government of Japan, representatives from the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi, and 22 delegates representing various Japanese industries.





Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT-Guwahati, welcomed the delegation and presented the institute’s vision, achievements, and its commitment to advancing scientific and technological research through global partnerships. He emphasised the value of Japan’s longstanding friendship and the importance of working closely with Japanese counterparts to address global challenges through shared knowledge and innovation.





In his keynote address, Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga highlighted the strong democratic foundations and shared developmental goals of India and Japan. He underscored the significance of collaborative efforts in emerging technologies, human resource development, and sustainable development. Nukaga stressed the vital role both nations play as leaders in innovation and democracy in the Eastern hemisphere, calling for deeper cooperation through research, education, cultural exchange, and innovation-driven partnerships.





The Japanese delegation toured key research facilities at IIT Guwahati, including the Centre for Nanotechnology, where they inspected a state-of-the-art cleanroom facility similar to the one being developed at the upcoming Tata Semiconductor plant in Assam-a project actively supported by IIT Guwahati. The delegates also reviewed indigenous research innovations and ongoing projects in nanotechnology.





The visit continued at the Technology Incubation Centre and Research Park, where the delegation was introduced to pioneering work in Artificial Intelligence and healthcare technologies. Start-ups incubated at IIT Guwahati showcased a range of medical and sustainable devices, some of which were presented as mementos to Speaker Nukaga.





The event featured one-on-one discussions between the Japanese delegates, IIT-Guwahati officials, and representatives from the Government of Assam. These conversations focused on strengthening existing collaborations and aligning future efforts with the shared vision of increasing Indo-Japan student and research exchanges to 50,000, as envisioned by the Prime Ministers of India and Japan.





This visit marks a significant step forward in Indo-Japan relations, with both sides expressing optimism about deepening partnerships in education, research, innovation, and industrial development. The engagement is expected to pave the way for increased Japanese investment in Assam and greater opportunities for collaborative projects in technology and human resource development.





ANI







