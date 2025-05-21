



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s visit to the Netherlands marks a significant step in strengthening the multifaceted partnership between India and the Netherlands. On Tuesday, Jaishankar called on the newly appointed Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, conveying warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressing deep appreciation for the Netherlands’ unwavering stance against terrorism.





Jaishankar highlighted the Dutch Prime Minister’s commitment to elevating the India-Netherlands partnership to new heights, assuring that both sides would work diligently to realize these shared aspirations.





This meeting underscored the growing convergence between the two countries on key global challenges, particularly in the fight against terrorism, and reaffirmed their mutual resolve to expand cooperation across diverse sectors.





The visit also included substantive discussions with Ruben Brekelmans, the Netherlands’ Minister of Defence, focusing on the evolving security landscape in both Europe and Asia.





Both leaders recognised the increasing importance of close cooperation in the current turbulent geopolitical environment. Brekelmans emphasised the significance of the India-Netherlands defence partnership, noting that collaboration with India has become more crucial than ever.





The two ministers exchanged perspectives on regional and global security challenges and discussed the tangible benefits of forging a robust bilateral defence relationship. These engagements reflect a shared understanding of the need for collective action to address emerging threats and to safeguard mutual interests.





Jaishankar’s official visit to the Netherlands is part of a broader diplomatic outreach that includes stops in Denmark and Germany from May 19 to 24, 2025. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit aims to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations with the leadership of these countries and to engage in discussions on global and regional issues of mutual concern.





The timing of the visit is particularly significant, coming in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany among the many nations expressing solidarity with India. This outpouring of support has further cemented India’s ties with its European partners and reinforced the shared commitment to countering terrorism and promoting international peace and security.





EAM Jaishankar’s engagements in the Netherlands reflect a deepening of strategic ties, a shared commitment to combating terrorism, and a forward-looking approach to enhancing cooperation in defence, security, and other critical areas. The visit sets a positive tone for the future trajectory of India-Netherlands relations and underscores the importance of international partnerships in addressing the complex challenges of the 21st century.





Based On ANI Report







