



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a significant two-day official visit to the Netherlands from May 19 to 20, 2025, marking a new chapter in the deepening strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands.





The visit was characterized by high-level engagements with Dutch leadership, including Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, and focused on expanding cooperation across a diverse array of sectors.





During his meetings, Jaishankar and his Dutch counterparts reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to regular high-level exchanges. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing convergence on regional and global issues, agreeing to further strengthen ties through sustained diplomatic engagement.





The Netherlands’ statement of solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism was acknowledged and appreciated, reinforcing the foundation of security cooperation between the two nations.





A key highlight of the visit was the exploration of new opportunities in cutting-edge fields such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), digital technologies, and green hydrogen. These sectors are seen as critical to the long-term strategic goals of both countries, and discussions centered on joint initiatives and increased collaboration to harness their potential. Progress in traditional areas—trade and economy, science and technology, water management, agriculture, health, education, and cultural exchange—was also reviewed, with both sides expressing satisfaction over the achievements and ongoing projects.





Defence and security cooperation were prominent on the agenda, with Jaishankar and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans discussing ways to elevate the bilateral defence partnership. The talks covered technology transfers, joint training, and the broader strategic imperative to diversify defence ties in a rapidly changing global security environment. Both ministers agreed that close cooperation is more vital than ever, given the current geopolitical climate.





Jaishankar also engaged with leading strategic affairs experts and international think tanks in the Netherlands, emphasizing the need for deeper India-Netherlands and India-EU engagement in an era defined by multipolarity and strategic autonomy. These discussions addressed shared geopolitical challenges and the importance of collaborative approaches to global issues.





The visit included interactions with the Indian diaspora, recognizing their vital role as a bridge between the two countries. The Indian community in the Netherlands, particularly those of Surinamese-Hindustani descent, actively contributes to the social, economic, and political fabric of Dutch society and plays an important part in strengthening bilateral relations.





Jaishankar’s visit, closely following Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp’s trip to India in April 2025, underscores the momentum in India-Netherlands ties and the mutual commitment to regular, sustained engagement. The outcomes of this visit are expected to pave the way for new joint initiatives and further deepen the multifaceted partnership between the two nations.





Based On ANI Report







