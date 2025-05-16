



The current situation in Balochistan has reached a critical juncture, as highlighted by Razzak Baloch, Secretary General of the Baloch American Congress, in a recent interview with TAG TV.





According to Baloch, the Pakistani military's control over Balochistan has become severely restricted, with effective authority now limited primarily to the provincial capital, Quetta.





He revealed that nearly 70 to 80 percent of Balochistan has turned into a "no-go area" for Pakistani forces, underscoring the gravity of the security crisis. Baloch described how, after dark, even the military avoids venturing outside Quetta, and roads are deserted from 5 pm to 5 am due to fear of attacks, a fact reportedly admitted by members of Pakistan's own assembly.





The interview shed light on the persistent unrest and widespread protests across the province, especially following the continued imprisonment of prominent leader Marang Baloch. While Baloch acknowledged the efforts of leaders such as Sardar Akhtar Mengal, he insisted that the Baloch freedom movement requires robust international support to break the strongholds of the Pakistani military, particularly in strategic locations like Chowni and Quetta.





He made a direct appeal to the global community, especially democratic nations like India and the United States, to support the Baloch cause, emphasising that foreign backing is crucial for their struggle for self-determination.





When questioned about the possibility of India hosting a Baloch government-in-exile, Baloch responded with dignity, stating that the Baloch people do not beg for support but are open to alliances.





He asserted that if India were to back their movement, Balochistan would welcome such support, hinting at the strategic and diplomatic opportunities this could create. Baloch also warned that any delay in international intervention would only embolden what he described as the "barbarian army" of Pakistan, potentially destabilising the entire region.





In his concluding remarks, Baloch invoked the historical precedent of Bangladesh, urging the Pakistani military to withdraw from Balochistan with dignity before facing a humiliating defeat. He called for peace, regional harmony, and an end to military oppression not just in Balochistan but across all provinces of Pakistan.





Baloch's statements represent a significant call to action for the international community, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic engagement, humanitarian support, and recognition of the Baloch struggle for freedom and self-determination.





Based On ANI Report







