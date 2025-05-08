



Operation Sindoor marked a significant evolution in India’s counter-terror capabilities with the operational debut of Bangalore-manufactured SkyStriker suicide drones, also known as loitering munitions.





Developed through a joint venture between Alpha Design (Bangalore) and Israel’s Elbit Security Systems, these drones were procured by the Indian Army in 2021 under an emergency order for over 100 units.





SkyStriker drones are designed for high-precision, autonomous strike missions. Each unit features a range of up to 100 kilometres and can carry a warhead weighing 5 to 10 kilograms, making them effective for targeting fortified enemy positions.





Their electric propulsion system ensures minimal acoustic signature, allowing for covert, low-altitude operations that are difficult to detect and intercept. The drones can loiter over a target area, relay real-time information to ground controllers, and strike only after receiving operator clearance. Importantly, operators can redirect the drone or abort the mission mid-flight, providing tactical flexibility and reducing collateral damage.





During Operation Sindoor, these drones played a pivotal role in destroying multiple terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.





The operation, which lasted around 25 minutes and involved coordinated strikes by the Army, Air Force, and Navy, is considered the largest cross-border offensive since the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. The SkyStriker drones were used for both real-time surveillance and precision terminal strikes, hovering over target zones before diving onto confirmed enemy positions and detonating their warheads. This dual capability-acting as both a surveillance platform and a munition-represents a leap in India’s sensor-to-shooter operational cycle.





Skystriker’s Deployment Underscores Several Advantages:



Precision And Stealth: The drones’ silent operation and pinpoint accuracy enable surprise attacks with minimal risk to Indian personnel.





Situational Awareness: Real-time data transmission enhances battlefield awareness and decision-making for commanders.





Cost-Effectiveness: Compared to traditional missiles or manned aircraft, loitering munitions offer a lower-cost solution for high-value targets.





Strategic Flexibility: The ability to abort or retarget missions mid-flight reduces the risk of unintended escalation or civilian casualties.





The success of Operation Sindoor, and the prominent role played by these indigenously produced drones, has been widely lauded within India and has drawn global attention to the country’s growing technological prowess in unmanned systems.





The operation also reinforced India’s resolve to take decisive action against cross-border terrorism and demonstrated the effectiveness of modern loitering munitions in contemporary warfare.





The debut of Bangalore-made SkyStriker suicide drones in Operation Sindoor represents a milestone in India’s military modernisation, providing the armed forces with a potent, flexible, and stealthy tool for precision strike missions in high-risk environments.





