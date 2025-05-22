

In a major escalation of anti-Naxal operations, security forces killed 22 Naxalites in a fierce encounter on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district near the Telangana border, as part of Operation Sankalp-a massive counter-insurgency initiative that began on April 21.

The gun battle took place in the Karregutta hilly terrain, a region known as a stronghold for senior Maoist leaders and battalion no. 1 of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and the Telangana state committee of Maoists. The identities of the slain cadres are yet to be established, and the operation in the area is ongoing.





Operation Sankalp is one of the largest counter-insurgency actions ever launched in the Bastar region, involving approximately 24,000 to 28,000 security personnel drawn from various units, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), state police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite CoBRA unit.





The operation was triggered by intelligence about the presence of senior Maoist cadres and aims to dismantle entrenched Naxal infrastructure across nearly 800 sq km straddling Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) and the adjoining districts of Telangana.





Since the launch of Operation Sankalp, security forces have engaged in at least 35 encounters with Naxalites in the Karregutta and surrounding hills, resulting in the recovery of 26 bodies and around 40 firearms.





Additionally, the forces have seized more than 400 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), approximately 2 tonnes of explosive materials, and over six tonnes of rations, medicines, and other Maoist belongings. Hundreds of Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been destroyed, further crippling the insurgents’ logistics and operational capabilities.





The operation has also seen casualties on the side of security forces, with at least six personnel, including a CoBRA officer, injured in various IED blasts. All injured personnel are reported to be out of danger and receiving medical treatment.





This offensive is seen as a decisive push against left-wing extremism in the region, with officials indicating that several senior Maoist leaders have likely been killed or seriously injured, although some bodies may have been taken away by their comrades into the forest. The Bastar division, which includes Bijapur, has witnessed the elimination of 151 Naxalites so far this year, out of a total of 168 killed across Chhattisgarh.





Operation Sankalp continues, with authorities maintaining operational secrecy for security reasons but expressing determination to restore peace and stability in the region, which has long been a Maoist stronghold.





PTI







