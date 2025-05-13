



Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has highlighted that the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan is strategically beneficial for China, as it diverts India’s focus and resources, limiting its ability to address broader regional challenges and assert its influence elsewhere.





According to Sachdev, China holds significant sway over Pakistan’s military and intelligence apparatus, and this influence could be leveraged to perpetuate instability and sabotage peace efforts between the two South Asian neighbours.





Sachdev points out that even if the top leadership in Pakistan is inclined towards de-escalation, there are factions within the Pakistani military that may resist such moves, especially if encouraged by Chinese interests. He asserts, “It is also in the interest and it benefits China if the Pakistan-India conflict continues because the more it continues, the more it draws in India”. This ongoing tension serves China’s broader strategic objectives by tying down Indian military and diplomatic capacity.





China’s support for Pakistan is multifaceted. It includes the supply of advanced weaponry-such as J-10CE and JF-17 fighter aircraft, PL-15 air-to-air missiles, and Wing Loong drones-real-time battlefield surveillance, and advice on ground and air operations.





China has also launched satellites for Pakistan, enhancing its military intelligence and surveillance capabilities, and provided electronic warfare support. During the recent conflict, the Indian military recovered debris from Chinese-origin PL-15 missiles used by Pakistan, underscoring the depth of Chinese military involvement.





Furthermore, the conflict offers China a valuable intelligence-gathering opportunity. By observing the performance of its own weapons systems in combat and monitoring Indian responses, China can collect critical data on Indian air defense systems, missile launches, and command protocols. This intelligence is useful not only for Pakistan but also for China’s own strategic planning.





Sachdev also notes that the use of Chinese and Turkish weapon systems by Pakistan allows India to analyse and potentially reverse-engineer these technologies, which could be advantageous in future confrontations with China. However, the broader implication remains: as long as India is engaged in a protracted standoff with Pakistan, China’s strategic interests are served by keeping its regional rival preoccupied and less able to counterbalance Chinese influence in Asia.





ANI







