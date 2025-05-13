



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by the country’s top military leadership, conducted a comprehensive review of the national security situation along the Pakistan frontier on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.





The high-level meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, reflecting the gravity of the security concerns and the need for coordinated military preparedness.





This review took place in the immediate aftermath of heightened tensions and military exchanges between India and Pakistan, triggered by the recent Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Indian military response, codenamed Operation Sindoor.





The operation, launched on May 7, involved targeted strikes on terrorist infrastructure across the border, primarily focusing on camps associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab province.





India described these strikes as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” emphasising that no Pakistani military installations were targeted. However, Pakistan claimed civilian casualties and retaliated with its own strikes, escalating the situation into a brief but intense conflict marked by drone warfare and artillery exchanges.





The Defence Minister’s review addressed the evolving security landscape in the Western region, particularly in light of recent ceasefire violations, drone sightings near sensitive areas like Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, and blackouts in Punjab cities amid fears of air raids.





The meeting also followed a hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, where both sides agreed on the need for restraint and troop reduction at the border, yet violations persisted shortly after the dialogue.





During the review, the military leadership provided updates on operational readiness, ongoing engagements along the Line of Control, and measures to counter emerging threats, including drone incursions and potential escalation scenarios. The situation was further complicated by Pakistan’s use of civilian flights during military operations and the targeting of civilian and religious sites in Indian territory, which drew strong condemnation from Indian authorities.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored that Operation Sindoor stands as a symbol of India’s political, social, and military willpower, signalling the government’s resolve to respond decisively to cross-border terrorism while maintaining readiness for any further provocations. The review concluded with directives to maintain high alertness, enhance surveillance, and ensure robust coordination among the armed forces to safeguard national security interests along the Western frontier.





PTI







