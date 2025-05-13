



Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, undertook an official visit to Fiji from May 8 to 12, 2025, where he served as the Guest of Honour at the 146th Girmit Day celebrations. During his visit, Margherita called on Fiji’s Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, in Labasa, following the Girmit Day events.





The two leaders held substantive discussions focused on deepening India-Fiji bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including trade, cultural exchange, and community development. Margherita emphasized the shared commitment to expanding collaboration and highlighted the historical and cultural bonds that underpin the relationship between the two nations.





In his address at the Girmit Day celebrations, Margherita paid tribute to the Girmitiyas-Indian indentured labourers brought to Fiji between 1879 and 1916-acknowledging their resilience, sacrifice, and foundational role in shaping a vibrant and inclusive Fijian society.





Alongside Prime Minister Rabuka, he presented awards to descendants of the Girmitiyas, recognizing their enduring contributions. Margherita also expressed gratitude to the Government of Fiji for declaring Girmit Day a National Holiday, a significant gesture that honours the legacy and impact of the Indian diaspora in Fiji.





The visit included the virtual inauguration of a new Yoga Centre in Seaqaqa, which symbolizes the strong historical and cultural ties between India and Fiji and aims to promote holistic health and wellness. Margherita interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Nadi, acknowledging their pivotal role in strengthening the India-Fiji partnership and reaffirming India’s commitment to supporting the community abroad.





India’s ties with Fiji date back to 1879, when the first Indian labourers arrived under the indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Over 60,000 Indians were brought to Fiji under this system, and their descendants continue to play a significant role in Fijian society. The bilateral relationship has since evolved to encompass cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, and people-to-people exchanges, with ongoing projects like the construction of a 100-bed Super Speciality Hospital in Fiji further cementing the partnership.





Margherita’s visit, which also included official engagements in New Zealand, was part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach to the Pacific region and is expected to further enhance the multifaceted relationship between India and Fiji.





