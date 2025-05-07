Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri flanked by Col Sofiya Qureshi & Wing Cmdr Vyomika Singh





In the early hours of May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, a meticulously coordinated tri-services military operation targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a direct and calibrated response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, in which 26 people, including a serving Navy officer and a Nepali national, were brutally killed by terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).





Planning And Execution





The operation was executed jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, and was completed within a rapid 25-minute window, from 1:05 am to 1:30 am. The selection of targets was based on "credible intelligence" that identified active terror infrastructure linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. These groups are known to operate with support from Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies.





The nine sites included four in Pakistan (Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, and Sarjal) and five in PoK. High-value targets such as Lashkar's headquarters in Muridke and key training facilities in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur were destroyed using advanced stand-off weapons, drones, SCALP cruise missiles, and HAMMER precision bombs.





Objective And Symbolism





The stated objective of Operation Sindoor was to "break the backbone of terrorism" emanating from across the border and to deliver justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. The operation’s name, Sindoor (vermilion), holds deep symbolism-evoking the mark worn by married Hindu women and honouring the widows left behind by the massacre, where many victims were targeted based on their religion.





Government Briefing And Leadership





At a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, flanked by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, emphasized that the strikes were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory." The government highlighted that no Pakistani military installations or civilian infrastructure were targeted, and there were no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan. This restraint was deliberate, aiming to avoid escalation while sending a clear message about India’s resolve against terrorism.





The choice of two women officers to lead the briefing was both symbolic and significant, underlining India’s commitment to justice and acknowledging the suffering of the victims’ families, especially the widows.





Intelligence And Aftermath





Indian intelligence agencies had uncovered direct communication trails between the attackers and handlers in Pakistan, establishing clear links to the masterminds behind the Pahalgam carnage. Despite international pressure and a fortnight’s deadline, Pakistan took no visible steps to dismantle the terror infrastructure on its soil. Instead, it reportedly lobbied the United Nations Security Council to remove references to TRF from official releases, which India interpreted as an attempt to shield its complicity.





Following the strikes, Pakistan resorted to artillery shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in civilian casualties on the Indian side. The Indian Army responded in a proportionate manner, reiterating that its actions were strictly against terror infrastructure and not aimed at escalation.





International Response





The United Nations called for restraint from both India and Pakistan in the wake of the strikes, reflecting global concern over the potential for escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine-demonstrating the capacity for rapid, precise, and intelligence-driven military action while exercising restraint to avoid civilian harm or regional escalation. The operation not only targeted terror infrastructure but also sent a powerful message about India’s resolve to hold perpetrators and their backers accountable, in the aftermath of one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent years.





Agencies







