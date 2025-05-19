



India’s ambitious push into fifth-generation military aviation reached a major milestone with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) confirming that the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the country’s first indigenous stealth fighter jet, is expected to be ready by 2035.





This timeline, announced by DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat, positions India among a select group of nations capable of developing such advanced combat aircraft, marking a transformative leap in indigenous defence manufacturing and technological self-reliance.





The AMCA is a twin-engine, multi-role stealth fighter being developed by DRDO in collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It will be India’s first aircraft to feature advanced stealth characteristics, sensor fusion, and network-centric warfare capabilities, designed to provide air superiority and operational flexibility in future combat scenarios.





The project was officially sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in early 2024, with a development roadmap that includes prototype rollout by 2026-2027, first flight in 2028, certification by 2032, and induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF) by 2034-2035.





The AMCA program is structured in two main variants: MK-1, which will incorporate fifth-generation technologies, and MK-2, which is planned to integrate incremental sixth-generation advancements such as super-cruise capability and more powerful engines. The aircraft is intended to undertake a wide range of missions, including air supremacy, ground strikes, suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD), and electronic warfare (EW), ultimately replacing the Sukhoi Su-30MKI as the backbone of the IAF’s fighter fleet.





One of the most significant technical challenges for the AMCA is the development of a suitable high-thrust engine. India’s previous experience with the Kaveri engine project, though not fully successful, has provided valuable lessons. For the AMCA, DRDO is seeking collaboration with a foreign original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to mitigate technical risks and accelerate engine development. This partnership is expected to be finalized soon, which is crucial for meeting the ambitious timelines.





The AMCA program is also notable for its collaborative development model, involving a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that brings together ADA, HAL, and private industry partners. This approach is designed to streamline production, expand the supplier base, and avoid bottlenecks that have hampered previous projects.





Kamat has also highlighted that other major projects-such as the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORAD), and the TEJAS MK-2 are also on the cusp of operational readiness.





The MPATGM and VSHORAD systems represent crucial enhancements to India’s infantry and air defence capabilities. The MPATGM is designed to provide ground forces with a highly portable, effective solution against armoured threats, while VSHORAD will bolster frontline units’ ability to counter low-flying aerial targets, addressing gaps in short-range air defence.





A major milestone is anticipated with the imminent first flight of the TEJAS MK-2. Building on the success of the TEJAS MK-1, the TEJAS MK-2 introduces more than 40 design improvements, including a larger airframe for better aerodynamics and increased fuel capacity, a more powerful General Electric F414 engine, and a higher payload capacity.





The aircraft features state-of-the-art avionics, such as an indigenous Uttam AESA radar, integrated infrared search and track (IRST), a unified electronic warfare suite, and multi-sensor data fusion capabilities.





The cockpit is fully digitized, offering a wide-area display, advanced heads-up display, and hands-on throttle and stick (HOTAS) controls, enhancing pilot situational awareness and combat effectiveness. The TEJAS MK-2 is designed for network-centric warfare and boasts significantly improved low observability compared to its predecessors, with a radar cross-section claimed to be a quarter that of the earlier variants.





Alongside these advancements, DRDO is also pushing forward with the integration of DEW systems. Recent successful tests of high-powered laser weapons have demonstrated their effectiveness against drones and other aerial threats, marking a significant leap in India’s layered air defence strategy. These systems are expected to work in tandem with conventional defences, providing an additional shield against emerging threats such as unmanned aerial vehicles and precision-guided munitions.





The momentum across these projects underscores India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence technology. By focusing on indigenous development, DRDO is reducing dependence on imports and strengthening the nation’s strategic autonomy. The upcoming induction of these systems reflects a broader policy goal of equipping the armed forces with cutting-edge, indigenous solutions, positioning India as a key player in global defence innovation.





The AMCA project is a cornerstone of India’s efforts to achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies. With a clear commitment from the highest levels of government, robust international collaborations, and a focus on advanced features like stealth, sensor fusion, and indigenous engine development, India is on track to induct its first fifth-generation stealth fighter by 2035. This will significantly enhance the country’s air combat capabilities and strategic autonomy in the decades ahead.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







