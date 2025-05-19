



Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, in the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, marks a pivotal moment in India’s defence strategy and operational doctrine.





According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the operation stands as a testament to India’s unity, preparedness, and unwavering resolve against cross-border terrorism. The response was characterized by a high degree of tri-services synergy, with the Army, Navy, and Air Force working in seamless coordination to deliver a calibrated and effective counterstrike.





The operation was initiated as a punitive and targeted campaign aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure not only across the Line of Control but also deeper inside Pakistani territory. Intelligence agencies, working in close collaboration, identified and confirmed nine major terror camps, which became the focal points of India’s retaliatory action.





The campaign was meticulously planned and executed, leveraging multi-agency intelligence to ensure precision and minimize collateral damage. Operational ethics were at the forefront, with strict restraint exercised to avoid civilian casualties, underscoring India’s commitment to responsible military conduct.





A hallmark of Operation Sindoor was the demonstration of India’s technological prowess and strategic depth. Precision airstrikes were carried out on critical targets such as the Nur Khan and Rahimyar Khan Air Bases, significantly degrading the adversary’s operational capabilities.





The Indian Navy contributed robustly by deploying a Carrier Battle Group, thereby asserting maritime dominance and providing strategic deterrence. On the ground, effective coordination between the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) ensured robust territorial security and rapid response capabilities.





The operation was underpinned by advanced integrated systems such as the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and the Akash missile defence platform, which enhanced real-time situational awareness and force protection.





Furthermore, the reforms spearheaded by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Department of Military Affairs (DMA)-including the establishment of Integrated Theatre Commands, Joint Logistics Nodes, and the conduct of joint exercises like Prachand Prahar and Desert Hunt-played a crucial role in ensuring operational jointness and synergy.





Operation Sindoor thus represents a significant evolution in India’s defence posture, embodying the principles of jointness, technological dominance, and strategic foresight. As the Armed Forces continue to implement sweeping reforms under the ‘Year of Defence Reforms 2025’, the operation sends a clear message: India is united, future-ready, and resolute in its determination to counter and deter cross-border terrorism with professionalism, precision, and purpose.





Based On ANI Report







