



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, Delhi, on May 27, 2025, marking a significant leap in India’s pursuit of technological sovereignty and strategic security.





The centre, inaugurated by Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, is designed to propel indigenous research and development in quantum technologies, with a sharp focus on strategic and defence applications.





QTRC is equipped with state-of-the-art experimental infrastructure, positioning it as a cornerstone for critical quantum research in India.





The facility features advanced setups for the characterisation of Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) and Distributed Feedback Lasers, test-beds for evaluating single-photon sources, and dedicated platforms for the characterisation of Micro Fabricated Alkali Vapour Cells.





One of the centre’s pivotal missions is the development and validation of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) techniques, which are essential for enabling ultra-secure communication and safeguarding national security in the post-quantum era. These efforts are led by the Scientific Analysis Group (SAG) of DRDO.





Spearheaded by the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), QTRC also focuses on foundational quantum technologies. Notable initiatives include the development of an Ultra-Small Atomic Clock based on Coherent Population Trapping, which is vital for precise timekeeping in environments where Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals are denied. The centre is also working on an Atomic Magnetometer using optically pumped magnetometry for ultra-sensitive magnetic field detection, as well as the advancement of solid-state quantum devices and materials for future defence applications.





The inauguration ceremony was attended by key DRDO leadership, including Suma Varughese, Director General (Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Systems), whose vision was instrumental in conceptualising the facility, along with Dr Manu Korulla, DG (Resource & Management), and directors and scientists from SSPL and SAG. As a vital stakeholder in the National Quantum Mission, DRDO’s establishment of QTRC underscores its commitment to fostering indigenous innovation and developing sovereign quantum technologies that will secure India’s strategic future.





With the launch of QTRC, DRDO is set to position India at the forefront of global quantum research, particularly in secure communications, high-precision sensing, and quantum-enhanced navigation—areas that are increasingly critical for defence and strategic operations in the evolving technological landscape.





