

The recent debate surrounding India's fifth-generation fighter aircraft procurement has brought to light critical concerns about defence supply chains, geopolitical alignments, and the country's path toward indigenous military capabilities. At the center of this discussion is former Indian Air Force Group Captain Ajay Ahlawat's warning that Russia's Su-57 fighter jet relies heavily on Chinese components, potentially compromising India's strategic interests in any future conflict with Beijing.





Group Captain Ahlawat's central argument hinges on a fundamental vulnerability in the Su-57's supply chain. He has specifically noted that "a large number of electronic components that go into Su-57 are sourced from China," suggesting that India cannot rely on Russia in a high-stakes confrontation with its northern neighbor.





This concern gains particular significance given the deepening military cooperation between Russia and China, which have declared a "no limits" partnership and regularly conduct joint military exercises.





Recent investigations have revealed that Russia's defence industry, including facilities manufacturing critical Su-57 components, continues to rely on Western and foreign-sourced parts despite sanctions. The Russian defence plant 'Micropibor,' responsible for manufacturing the MPPU-50 component crucial to the Su-57, has been found to depend heavily on Western components sourced through complex supply networks. This dependency extends beyond Chinese components to include equipment from Germany, Taiwan, and the United States, highlighting the global nature of modern defence supply chains.





The strengthening military ties between Russia and China pose significant strategic challenges for India's defence planning. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have signed multiple agreements to deepen military cooperation, with both countries committed to expanding joint exercises, naval patrols, and strategic coordination. Defence ministers from both nations have repeatedly pledged to strengthen military collaboration, with China-Russia relations described as reaching "an all-time high" and serving as "a model for major power relations".





This partnership has manifested in practical terms through regular joint military exercises, shared strategic bomber patrols, and technology transfers that have "significantly bolstered" China's defence capabilities. The relationship has been further cemented by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after which China and Russia have forged even closer ties, creating what Western observers view as an axis of concern.





The Su-57's international reception has been mixed, particularly in China where the aircraft was displayed for the first time at the Zhuhai Air Show. Chinese observers reportedly "mocked the Su-57s for their poor workmanship and conditions," noting "obvious seams on the aircraft's surface and the weapons bay door could not be completely closed". These quality issues have raised questions about the aircraft's readiness for export and operational deployment.





Despite these challenges, Russia has secured its first export contracts for the Su-57, though specific buyers remain undisclosed. The aircraft represents Russia's first operational stealth fighter, designed to compete with the American F-22 and featuring advanced capabilities including supermaneuverability, stealth technology, and integrated avionics systems. However, production has been slower than planned, with only twelve aircraft delivered to the Russian Air Force by the end of 2023.





Former Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria has strongly endorsed India's indigenous approach, stating unequivocally that India should not pursue interim imports of fifth-generation fighters. His position reflects a broader strategic shift toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing, emphasizing that "the government has clearly put their faith in AMCA, and now we need to do everything as a nation to expedite the AMCA".





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program represents India's ambitious attempt to develop a indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter. The aircraft is currently in the design phase with prototype development underway, expecting its first flight by late 2028 and entry into service by 2035. The AMCA is designed with stealth capabilities, internal weapons bays, and advanced avionics that would make it comparable to other fifth-generation fighters like the F-35 and Su-57.





India's defence procurement strategy has undergone significant transformation in recent years, driven by the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) policy. The country has substantially reduced its Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft procurement program from 114 to 57 jets, reflecting a broader shift toward domestic manufacturing capabilities. This strategic pivot is supported by policy initiatives that prioritize procurement from domestic sources and have resulted in approximately 60% of India's arms and ammunition now being produced domestically.





The Make in India initiative in the defence sector has yielded tangible results, with significant projects including the Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas,' 'Akash' Surface to Air Missile system, and various naval platforms being produced indigenously. During recent years, the government has accorded Acceptance of Necessity to 112 defence proposals worth approximately ₹1,99,860 crore under various categories that promote domestic manufacturing.





The debate reflects broader questions about India's strategic alignment in an increasingly multipolar world. While one retired army officer argued that India should strengthen its alignment with Russia and embrace the Su-57, citing Russia's support through systems like the S-400 and BrahMos, Group Captain Ahlawat's counter-argument highlights the fundamental challenge of relying on partners whose primary allegiances may lie elsewhere.





The discussion also touches on India's position within BRICS and the Global South, with some arguing that India should resist Western pressure and maintain its traditional partnerships. However, the practical realities of modern defence procurement suggest that supply chain vulnerabilities and geopolitical alignments cannot be ignored in strategic planning.





The urgency of India's fighter aircraft modernization is underscored by regional developments, particularly Pakistan's potential acquisition of advanced Chinese fighters including the J-20 and J-35. Former Air Chief Bhadauria acknowledged these threats but emphasized that "there are ways and means of tackling this threat" without resorting to interim fighter imports. This approach reflects confidence in India's existing capabilities and indigenous development programs to address regional security challenges.





The broader context includes China's expanding military capabilities and the need for India to maintain technological parity in the region. The AMCA program, despite its timeline challenges, represents India's long-term strategy to achieve this technological edge while maintaining strategic autonomy.





The Su-57 components debate ultimately reflects India's broader strategic challenge of balancing immediate security needs with long-term strategic autonomy. While the allure of proven platforms like the Su-57 or F-35 may seem attractive for addressing immediate capability gaps, the fundamental concerns about supply chain vulnerabilities and geopolitical dependencies cannot be dismissed. Group Captain Ahlawat's warning about Chinese components in the Su-57 and Russia's likely alignment with China in any conflict scenario highlights the risks of over-dependence on foreign systems.





India's commitment to the AMCA program, despite its timeline challenges, represents a strategic choice to prioritize long-term indigenous capabilities over short-term solutions. This approach aligns with the country's broader defence modernization strategy that emphasizes domestic production and technological self-reliance. While the timeline challenges are real and the regional threat environment continues to evolve, the strategic logic of pursuing indigenous capabilities remains compelling for a nation seeking to maintain its strategic autonomy in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.





