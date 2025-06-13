



The Indian Army has successfully conducted trials of the indigenous hybrid Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) named Rudrastra, developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), at the Pokharan Firing Range on June 11, 2025.





This significant achievement comes in the context of recent military tensions with Pakistan, where drone warfare played a prominent role, prompting the Army to accelerate the induction of advanced UAVs to counter future threats.





Rudrastra, designed to emphasise India's drive for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, demonstrated several advanced operational capabilities during the trials. The UAV showcased a mission radius exceeding 50 km while maintaining a stable real-time video link, and it successfully returned to its launch point, confirming its reliability and operational robustness. The overall range, including loitering time over the target area, surpassed 170 km, and the platform achieved an endurance of approximately 1.5 hours.





A standout feature of the trial was the deployment of a precision-guided anti-personnel warhead. Released from medium altitude, the warhead executed a low-height airburst, delivering a lethal area effect and meeting the Indian Army’s tactical effectiveness benchmarks.





This capability positions Rudrastra as a potent asset for surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision target engagement missions, particularly in challenging terrains where VTOL functionality offers significant operational flexibility.





The successful demonstration of Rudrastra’s advanced features—including VTOL capability, long endurance, precision targeting, and mission flexibility—marks a major milestone in India’s indigenous UAV development efforts. It also underscores the Army’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology for enhanced battlefield preparedness.





Following these successful trials, Rudrastra is poised for further induction and deployment as required by the Army, strengthening India’s ability to conduct non-contact military operations and respond effectively to emerging aerial threats.





Agencies







