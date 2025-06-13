



During Operation Sindoor, conducted between May 6–7, 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly inflicted significant losses on the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in one of the most intense air engagements in recent years. According to top defense sources, the IAF shot down at least seven Pakistani fighter jets in a series of dogfights and precision strikes, and India is preparing to release concrete evidence—including satellite imagery, radar data, and social media visuals—to substantiate these claims.





The operation began with Indian Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets launching targeted strikes on militant camps across the border. In response, Pakistan scrambled its JF-17s, J-10s, and Mirage aircraft to intercept the offensive. The resulting aerial engagements saw several Pakistani jets neutralized. The IAF also acknowledged suffering some losses, as confirmed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan and Air Operations Director General A.K. Bharti, though Pakistan has yet to officially admit to its own aircraft losses.





Breakdown of Pakistani Losses





Sources indicate that Pakistan lost a minimum of seven aircraft during the twin phases of Operation Sindoor, including five fighter jets, one C-130 military transport aircraft, and one AWACS (airborne early warning and control) reconnaissance aircraft. Additionally, at least ten combat drones were destroyed.





The reported inventory of destroyed Pakistani aerial assets includes:





Two JF-17 Fighter Jets: One was lost in aerial combat, while another was destroyed during take-off preparations at Shahbaz Airbase in Jacobabad, resulting in the deaths of five Pakistani personnel, including Squadron Leader Usman Yusuf.





One Mirage Combat Aircraft: Downed during the engagement.





One Erieye AWACS: The loss of this airborne warning and control system has allegedly been acknowledged by a retired Pakistani Air Marshal.





One C-130 Transport Aircraft: Footage of its destruction has circulated on social platforms, reportedly resulting from a drone strike.





F-16 Jets: While these US-made jets were not deployed in combat due to US restrictions, some were damaged during IAF airstrikes on Pakistani airbases as they were parked at the time.





Combat Drones: More than ten unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) were destroyed in both air-to-air engagements and strikes on drone hangars.





Impact On Pakistani Air Force Infrastructure





The Indian Ministry of Defence estimates that the aerial offensive led to the destruction of approximately 20 percent of the Pakistan Air Force’s infrastructure. Strikes targeted a total of 11 key installations, including major bases such as Noor Khan, Sargodha, and Rahim Yar Khan. Evidence, including images and videos from damaged Pakistani airbases, is being archived and compiled for public release as part of India’s forthcoming disclosure.





Methods And Evidence





The IAF’s success in Operation Sindoor was attributed to the use of advanced fighter jets (Rafale and Su-30MKI), air-launched cruise missiles, and sophisticated air defence systems like the S-400 and Akash SAMs. Notably, surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles were not used in the campaign. The Indian Air Force is preparing to release detailed accounts, including radar and visual proof, to counter anticipated denials from Pakistan, mirroring past disputes over aerial engagements.





Pakistani Response





Pakistan has officially denied suffering such losses, instead claiming to have shot down several Indian aircraft, including Rafales, a MiG-29, a Mirage-2000, and a Su-30MKI, according to its military’s account. However, independent verification and satellite imagery are awaited to confirm the extent of losses on both sides.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor marks a significant escalation in India-Pakistan aerial engagements, with India claiming to have downed at least seven Pakistani jets and inflicted substantial damage on PAF infrastructure. The Indian government is expected to release verifiable proof soon, aiming to provide transparency and counter any official denials from Pakistan.





Based On ABP Report







