

Operation Sindoor, launched by India in the early hours of May 7, 2025, represents a significant evolution in India’s counter-terror doctrine, moving beyond mere retaliation to a calibrated strategy aimed at imposing escalating costs on Pakistan for cross-border terrorism.





The operation was a direct response to the brutal April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu & Kashmir, where Pakistan-trained terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba’s offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), killed 26 civilians, including tourists. This attack, described by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri as the deadliest since 26/11, was intended to undermine the return of normalcy and economic revival in Kashmir, particularly its booming tourism sector.





Objectives And Rationale





India’s stated objectives for Operation Sindoor were threefold: to prevent further terrorist activity, deter the use of cross-border proxies by Pakistan-based groups, and pre-empt imminent threats. The strikes targeted nine specific terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including major facilities linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Indian officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Secretary Misri, emphasized that the operation was intelligence-driven, measured, proportionate, and non-escalatory. No Pakistani civilian, economic, or military targets were struck; only terror infrastructure was hit, reflecting a deliberate effort to avoid broader conflict.





Legal And Diplomatic Framing





Foreign Secretary Misri, in his press briefing, articulated the Union government’s logic, legality, and limits regarding the strikes. He underscored India’s right to act in self-defence under international law, referencing the UN Security Council’s April 25 statement that called for accountability for the Pahalgam attack’s perpetrators and sponsors. India’s actions were anchored in this international framework, and the government promptly briefed both permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council (excluding Pakistan) on the operation’s details and objectives.





Escalating Costs, Managing Escalation





The message behind Operation Sindoor is clear: India is prepared to raise the costs for Pakistan’s continued use of terror proxies while carefully managing the risk of open conflict. This marks a doctrinal shift toward limited, precision strikes aimed at terror infrastructure, signalling that India will enforce accountability for cross-border terrorism while exercising restraint to avoid escalation. Indian officials highlighted the pattern of denial and inaction by Pakistan following terror attacks, noting that despite diplomatic outreach, Islamabad failed to take credible action against the perpetrators, prompting the need for pre-emptive and deterrent military action.





Aftermath And International Response





Following the strikes, Pakistan responded with artillery fire along the Line of Control, resulting in civilian casualties on both sides, but India reiterated its commitment to proportionate and focused responses. Internationally, India’s actions received notable support, including from former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who stated that India was justified in striking terrorist infrastructure and that there should be no impunity for terrorists. Domestically, there was broad political backing for the operation, with calls for unity and support for the armed forces.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor signals a decisive shift in India’s counter-terror play book. By conducting limited, intelligence-based strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, India seeks to enforce accountability, deter future attacks, and pre-empt imminent threats, all while managing escalation risks. The operation underscores India’s resolve to raise the costs for Pakistan’s support of terrorism, marking a new phase in the region’s security dynamics.





