



In a significant anti-Maoist operation, four Maoists were killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in Gadchiroli district.





The joint action was carried out by Maharashtra Police’s elite C-60 commando unit and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following credible intelligence inputs regarding Maoist formations near the newly established Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the Kawande area.





The operation commenced on Thursday afternoon, with twelve C-60 teams—comprising about 300 commandos—and a CRPF contingent advancing from Kawande and Nelgunda towards the Indravati riverbanks, despite challenging conditions due to heavy rainfall.





On Friday morning, as the security forces were laying a cordon and searching the riverbanks, Maoists initiated indiscriminate firing on the commandos. The security personnel responded with effective retaliation, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire that lasted nearly two hours. After the encounter, a search of the area led to the recovery of the bodies of four Maoists.





From the site, security forces seized an automatic self-loading rifle, two .303 rifles, a Bharmar gun (a type of country-made firearm), walkie-talkies, camping material, Maoist literature, and other supplies. No casualties were reported among the security forces, highlighting the effectiveness of their planning and execution.





This operation comes just two days after a major crackdown in neighboring Chhattisgarh, where 27 Maoists, including a top leader, Basavaraju, were killed by security forces. The back-to-back successes underscore the intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb Maoist activity and restore stability in the region.





Authorities have stated that anti-Naxal operations and area searches are ongoing to locate any remaining Maoist operatives in the dense forested regions along the border. The recovery of weapons and communication equipment suggests the Maoists were preparing for further action, but the swift and coordinated response by security forces has delivered a significant blow to their operations in Gadchiroli district.





Based On A PTI Report





