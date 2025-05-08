

In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives, India launched a decisive counter-terror operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





The operation was notable for its precision and the effectiveness with which the locations of terrorist infrastructure-specifically the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) base in Muridke-were identified and destroyed.





The Intelligence Backbone: National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)





The success of Operation Sindoor can be largely attributed to the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), India’s premier technical intelligence agency. Established in 2004, NTRO operates under the direct oversight of the National Security Advisor (NSA) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).





Its primary mandate is to gather advanced technical intelligence, playing a crucial role in safeguarding India’s national security, particularly in counter-terrorism, cyber threats, and cross-border hostilities.





NTRO’s Role In Operation Sindoor Included:





Advanced Surveillance: NTRO utilised state-of-the-art satellite imagery, signals intelligence, and electronic surveillance to monitor suspected terrorist locations in Pakistan and PoK over an extended period.





Target Identification: The agency’s sophisticated integration of satellite surveillance, human intelligence, and intercepted communications enabled the precise identification of buildings and compounds associated with JeM and LeT. These sites were confirmed as operational hubs for terrorist activities.





Real-Time Monitoring: NTRO maintained round-the-clock surveillance, providing real-time updates on the movement and activities at the target locations. This ensured that the intelligence was current and actionable at the moment of the strike.





Operational Planning And Execution





The operation was meticulously planned and overseen by NSA Ajit Doval, who coordinated closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. A focused intelligence team, including NTRO experts, was assembled to track and confirm the locations of terrorist camps. This team’s findings were integral to the selection of the nine targets, ensuring that only terrorist infrastructure was hit, with no civilian or military assets affected.





A control room under the direct command of the NSA monitored the operation in real time. The Indian armed forces, acting on NTRO’s intelligence, launched 24 missile strikes at 12:37 AM, obliterating the designated terrorist sites within minutes. Real-time footage from UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) confirmed the destruction of the targets, and the operation was completed in less than an hour.





Operation Sindoor demonstrated a new level of strategic assertiveness by India. The use of high-accuracy stand-off weapons ensured minimal collateral damage, and the operation was designed to avoid escalation by not targeting any Pakistani military or civilian infrastructure. Government sources highlighted that the operation significantly degraded the operational capabilities of JeM and LeT, with over 70 terrorists reported killed and more than 60 injured across the targeted sites.





Conclusion





India’s ability to track and destroy terrorist hideouts deep inside Pakistan was made possible by the advanced technical intelligence capabilities of the NTRO, under the strategic direction of NSA Ajit Doval and with the approval of the highest political leadership. The operation sent a clear message regarding India’s resolve to counter cross-border terrorism, while also showcasing the country’s growing prowess in technical intelligence and precision military operations.





