



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to acquire advanced “pseudo satellites,” officially known as High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS), while the Indian Army will induct a new batch of Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS).





These acquisitions come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following recent border skirmishes and a major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. However, these procurements will not have an immediate impact on military readiness, as the acquisition and induction processes are expected to take several months.





Indian Air Force: Pseudo Satellites (HAPS)





The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for three HAPS platforms for the IAF. These solar-powered, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are designed to operate at altitudes of around 16–20 km, well above commercial airliners and traditional drones but below low Earth orbit satellites. The primary roles of these platforms include:





Persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR): HAPS can provide continuous monitoring over sensitive areas, making them ideal for border surveillance and intelligence gathering.





Communication And Data Relay: They act as airborne relays, linking ground stations and aircraft, and supporting other unmanned platforms.





Electronic Signals Interception: The systems can intercept and relay adversary electronic signals, enhancing situational awareness.





HAPS are powered by extremely thin solar films, allowing them to remain airborne for extended durations without refuelling. They offer significant operational advantages over satellites, including lower deployment and maintenance costs, easier repair, and the ability to be launched from various locations. The platforms are required to maintain line-of-sight communication up to 150 km and satellite communication up to 400 km.





This move follows a similar acquisition by the Indian Navy, which has partnered with Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research & Technologies to develop indigenous HAPS under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative.





Indian Army: Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS)





Alongside the IAF’s upgrades, the Indian Army will receive 48 launchers of the next-generation VSHORADS, 85 missiles, and 48 night-vision sights. The VSHORADS is a man-portable, infrared homing missile system designed to counter low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS).





Key features include:





Operational Flexibility: The system can be deployed on land, at sea, and in high-altitude, desert, and coastal environments.





Day And Night Capability: Equipped with night vision, VSHORADS can operate in all weather conditions, including snow-bound areas.





Range And Speed: The missile can engage targets up to 6,000 meters away and at speeds of up to 400 meters per second.





Portability: The system can be shoulder-launched or mounted on a tripod, enhancing its versatility and rapid deployment potential.





Advanced Warhead: It features a 2 kg warhead with an adaptive proximity fuse, increasing the likelihood of destroying fast-moving or small aerial targets.





VSHORADS will serve as the last line of air defence, protecting forward field formations and critical assets from aerial threats.





Strategic Context And Impact





These acquisitions are part of India’s broader strategy to modernize its military capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign technology, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.





The timing coincides with renewed tensions along the India-Pakistan border, but the MoD has clarified that these procurements are not expected to alter immediate military readiness due to the time required for tendering, manufacturing, and induction.





The induction of HAPS and VSHORADS will significantly enhance India’s persistent surveillance, communication, and air defence capabilities over the medium to long term, supporting both conventional and asymmetric security challenges.





Tribune











