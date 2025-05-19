



The Indian Army has clarified that the understanding reached with Pakistan to cease hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC) has “no expiry date,” providing significant relief amid concerns of renewed escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





This announcement came on May 18, 2025, after media reports suggested that the ceasefire agreement, established following a period of intense military confrontation, was set to expire that evening, potentially paving the way for fresh conflict.





The current situation stems from a sharp escalation earlier in May, triggered by a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which killed 26 people. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan retaliated on May 8, 9, and 10 by attempting to strike Indian military bases, leading to further exchanges involving drones, missiles, and long-range weapons. These hostilities marked the most severe military confrontation between the two sides in nearly three decades, raising fears of a broader war.





Amid mounting international concern and diplomatic intervention, including reported involvement from the United States and other nations, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries communicated via hotline. On May 10, they reached an initial agreement to halt all military actions, which was formally extended during a follow-up discussion on May 12. Both sides committed to stopping all firings and military actions on land, air, and sea with immediate effect.





The Indian Army’s latest statement emphasised that there is no fixed duration for this ceasefire: “As far as continuation of break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of May 12 are concerned, there is no expiry date to it.” The Army also clarified that no further DGMO-level talks were scheduled for May 18, countering some media reports.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation, stated that India’s Operation Sindoor had only been “paused,” not ended, and that the suspension of retaliatory actions was contingent upon Pakistan’s assurances of no further terrorist activity or military aggression. He underscored that India’s response could resume if provoked again.





Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed in the Senate that hotline communications between the DGMOs continued, with another conversation held on May 14 to discuss the ceasefire’s implementation.





The current understanding between India and Pakistan to cease hostilities remains open-ended, with no set expiration, and the situation along the LoC is being monitored closely by both sides. The agreement has provided temporary stability, but its durability will depend on continued restraint and the absence of further provocations or violations.





