



In response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, India has enacted a series of stringent measures targeting Pakistan. Among the most significant of these is the immediate ban on Pakistani-flagged ships from entering any Indian port, as well as a reciprocal prohibition on Indian-flagged ships visiting ports in Pakistan.





This directive was issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and is enforced under Section 411 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958. The stated objective is to ensure the safety of Indian assets, cargo, and port infrastructure, and to further the development and maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine in alignment with national interests.





The order, which took effect immediately, will remain in force until further notice. Any exceptions to these restrictions will be considered on a case-by-case basis. The move is part of a broader set of retaliatory actions by the Indian government in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which Indian authorities have attributed to Pakistan-based terrorist groups.





In addition to the shipping ban, India has also halted all imports and transit of goods originating from or exported by Pakistan, regardless of their import status. This includes both direct and indirect trade and is enforced through a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) as part of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023. Any exemption from this trade ban requires explicit government approval.





Further diplomatic and economic measures have accompanied these actions. India has closed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals (giving them 40 hours to leave the country), and reduced the number of diplomatic staff in both countries’ high commissions. Additionally, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement signed in 1960.





The government has made it clear that these steps are intended to safeguard national security and protect Indian interests in the wake of what it describes as Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the nation that those responsible for the Pahalgam attack will face severe consequences.





These sweeping restrictions mark a significant escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, severely impacting diplomatic, economic, and maritime links between the two countries.





