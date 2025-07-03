



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the BJP's state executive meeting in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, delivered a strong and unequivocal message regarding India's stance on terrorism and national security.





Without directly naming Pakistan, Singh made it clear that the Narendra Modi-led government would not hesitate to eliminate terrorists, regardless of their location, and emphasised that there would be no distinction between the masterminds of terror attacks and the regimes that support or sponsor them.





Highlighting a significant shift in India's security policy under Prime Minister Modi, Singh cited decisive actions such as the surgical strikes and the Balakot airstrikes as examples of the government's proactive approach to national defence.





Referring specifically to "Operation Sindoor," which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh noted that this operation marked the first time India targeted terror hideouts situated 100 kilometres beyond its borders.





He underscored the precision and restraint exercised during the operation, stating that only those responsible for attacking India were targeted, with no harm inflicted on civilians or military installations. This, according to Singh, demonstrates India's commitment to ethical military conduct even while pursuing a robust counter-terrorism policy.





Singh also took the opportunity to highlight the Modi government's achievements in boosting the country's defence exports, attributing this progress to the emphasis on "Swadeshi Karan" (Domestic Production) and the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) initiative.





He contrasted the current administration's long-term, strategic approach with the previous Congress-led governments, which he criticised for lacking direction and being motivated by vote bank politics.





Addressing recent controversies, Singh made an indirect reference to the debate over the inclusion of the words "secular" and "socialist" in the Constitution's preamble, questioning why these terms were not added to the separate Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir when minority Hindus were facing oppression. He argued that Jammu and Kashmir only became truly secular after the abrogation of Article 370.





Singh further asserted that the BJP is unique among global political parties in actively raising its voice against atrocities committed against minorities in neighbouring countries, pointing to the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a concrete step in this direction.





He highlighted India's longstanding tradition of religious tolerance and acceptance, citing the country's welcoming attitude towards Parsis and the presence of one of the world's oldest churches in Kerala.





He noted that India is the only country where all 72 sects of Islam are recognised, in stark contrast to the persecution faced by Ahmadiya Muslims in Pakistan and the dire situation of minorities in Bangladesh, which he described as a "blot on humanity."





Rajnath Singh's address underscored the Modi government's uncompromising stance on national security, its achievements in defence self-reliance, and its commitment to protecting minorities, both within India and in neighbouring countries. His remarks were aimed at reinforcing the BJP's image as a party of decisive action and principled governance, while also drawing sharp contrasts with its political rivals.





Based On A PTI Report







