A terrorist training camp completely destroyed by Indian Army airstrikes





Operation Sindoor marks a significant escalation in India’s counterterrorism strategy, following the deadly Pahalgam attack of April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. In a swift and coordinated response, the Indian armed forces launched precision missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure across nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the early hours of May 7, 2025.





Targets And Casualties





According to top intelligence sources cited by CNN-News18, the strikes resulted in more than 150 terrorist fatalities at key locations:





Kotli: 100 killed Bahawalpur: 40 killed Muzaffarabad: 28 killed Muridke: 19 killed Leepa: 12 killed





The high death toll, especially in Bahawalpur and Muridke, is attributed to the deliberate targeting of mid-to-senior leadership within groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), aiming to disrupt their command structures and operational capabilities. The Kotli camp, with its 100 casualties, was notably a critical hub for indoctrination and IED assembly, while the neutralization of Leepa is expected to reduce infiltration attempts into Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the summer, a period typically marked by heightened militant activity.





Strategic Targets





The Bahawalpur headquarters of JeM, long associated with major terrorist attacks including the 2019 Pulwama bombing, was among the most strategically significant targets. Satellite imagery and official briefings confirmed extensive destruction at this site, which had served as an epicenter for arms training and recruitment. Muridke, the nerve center for LeT, was similarly struck, with intelligence suggesting the elimination of key trainers and logistics officers.





Scope And Execution





Operation Sindoor involved a joint offensive by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, utilizing advanced munitions such as SCALP missiles and AASM Hammer bombs, as well as loitering munitions. The strikes were described by Indian authorities as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," with strict avoidance of Pakistani military facilities to minimize the risk of broader conflict. All targeted sites were vetted as active terror infrastructure, though the Indian government acknowledged that some civilian casualties occurred due to the embedding of terrorist facilities in populated areas.





Political And Military Reactions





At an all-party meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reported that at least 100 terrorists were confirmed killed, emphasizing India’s intent to avoid escalation but warning of a strong response to any Pakistani retaliation. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that the operation was confined to terrorist infrastructure and underscored India’s shift towards pre-emptive action rather than solely defensive counterterrorism measures.





Pakistan, meanwhile, claimed civilian casualties and alleged that Indian strikes targeted non-military sites, a narrative Indian officials dismissed as disinformation aimed at garnering international sympathy. Pakistan also reported retaliatory actions, including cross-border artillery fire and attempted drone and missile strikes, which India stated were intercepted and neutralized.





Strategic Impact





The operation is widely seen as a turning point, undermining the perceived invulnerability of terrorist safe havens in Pakistan and PoK. Intelligence assessments suggest that the elimination of a large number of key operatives and the destruction of critical infrastructure have significantly degraded the operational capabilities of JeM and LeT. The strikes also disrupted communication nodes and logistics, impeding the groups’ ability to coordinate further attacks or infiltrations into India.





Indian officials have highlighted the operation as a demonstration of the country’s integrated air defence and real-time intelligence fusion, signalling a new doctrine of proactive counterterrorism.





Operation Sindoor represents one of the most significant Indian military actions against cross-border terrorism since 1971, with over 150 terrorists, including senior leaders, reportedly killed. The operation has not only delivered a severe blow to major terror outfits but has also redefined India’s approach to counterterrorism, emphasizing pre-emptive and precise military action.





Based On News18 Report







