



The Kaveri engine is a landmark indigenous jet propulsion project led by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) under India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Conceived in the 1980s, the Kaveri was originally intended to power the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, aiming to make India self-reliant in advanced military aviation technology. The engine is a low-bypass twin-spool turbofan, designed to deliver 80 kilo-newtons of thrust, and features advanced technologies such as a flat-rated design for consistent performance at high speeds and temperatures, as well as a sophisticated Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system.





Despite its ambitious goals, the Kaveri project encountered significant technical and geopolitical hurdles. Critical know-how and materials, especially for components like single-crystal turbine blades, were difficult to procure due to Western sanctions following India’s 1998 nuclear tests.





Domestic testing infrastructure was inadequate, forcing India to depend on Russian facilities for high-altitude and endurance trials. Additionally, a crucial technology partnership with France’s Snecma collapsed, further delaying progress. These setbacks resulted in the engine being heavier and less powerful than required, leading to its removal from the Tejas programme in 2008. Consequently, the LCA fleet was powered by imported American GE F404 engines.





However, the Kaveri project was never entirely abandoned. In recent years, the engine has seen a resurgence, with about 25 hours of crucial flight testing currently underway at Russia’s Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM).





These trials are essential for validating the engine’s performance and reliability, especially for its new role as the power plant for India’s upcoming long-range Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), including the Ghatak stealth drone. The Indian Navy is also developing a maritime variant, the Kaveri Marine Gas Turbine (KMGT), which has already undergone successful trials at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard and is intended to power smaller warships.





The #FundKaveriEngine campaign, which recently trended across Indian social media, reflects a groundswell of public and expert support for prioritising indigenous engine development. Defence analysts, aviation enthusiasts, and citizens have called on the government to accelerate funding and development, viewing the Kaveri as a symbol of India’s technological independence and a strategic asset for national security. The campaign gained particular momentum after Operation Sindoor, with many urging the government to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and ensure India’s future fighter jets and drones are powered by home-grown technology.





Private industry participation, such as Godrej Aerospace delivering engine modules, signals renewed momentum and a broader ecosystem supporting the programme. Defence officials have confirmed plans to install the Kaveri on an TEJAS aircraft to demonstrate its capabilities, indicating continued government commitment to the project.





While the Kaveri’s original role in the TEJAS has diminished, its derivatives are central to India’s future defence ambitions. The engine is now positioned to power advanced platforms like UCAVs and naval vessels, and its technological legacy has significantly advanced India’s expertise in aerospace materials, turbine dynamics, and indigenous testing infrastructure. India is also in talks with international partners to co-develop more powerful engines for next-generation fighter jets, such as the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The Kaveri engine project, despite its challenges, remains a cornerstone of India’s drive for self-reliance in defence technology. The ongoing trials in Russia, the push for increased funding, and the engine’s repurposing for future platforms all underscore its strategic importance. The #FundKaveriEngine movement encapsulates a national aspiration: to secure India’s defence future with indigenous innovation and capability.





Based On ET News Report







