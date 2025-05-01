



India has officially closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines, including military flights, as a direct response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people.





The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing that this restriction would be in effect from April 30 to May 23, 2025, subject to further review. This action follows Pakistan’s earlier move to shut its airspace to Indian carriers six days prior, making the closure now mutual, with both nations blocking each other's airlines from their respective airspaces.





The escalation in airspace restrictions comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries, marked by a surge in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and a robust response from the Indian Army.





Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley, and the Indian government has granted the armed forces complete operational freedom to determine the response to the Pahalgam attack.





The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met immediately after the attack, highlighting the cross-border linkages and the timing of the incident, which came soon after successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir and ongoing economic development efforts.





India’s airspace ban is part of a broader set of retaliatory measures against Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism. These measures include suspending the Indus Water Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, revoking all visas issued to Pakistani citizens, and curtailing the strength of High Commissions. In response, Pakistan has also suspended all SAARC visas for Indian nationals, shut down the Wagah border, and put all bilateral pacts with India in abeyance unless India adheres to international law and UN resolutions on Kashmir.





Operationally, the closure has forced Pakistani carriers, such as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to take longer routes via China, Laos, and Thailand to reach destinations like Kuala Lumpur, as Indian airspace is crucial for direct flights to Southeast Asia.





The impact on Pakistan’s airline industry is less severe than on India’s, as Indian airlines rely more heavily on Pakistani airspace for westbound flights from northern cities, but both sides are experiencing increased flight times and operational challenges.





The closure of airspace is a significant escalation in India-Pakistan relations, reflecting the deteriorating security situation and the adoption of strong diplomatic, economic, and military countermeasures by India following the Pahalgam terror attack.





