Image: Economic Times

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, 2025, as a direct response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists, specifically targeted for their religion, were killed.





This attack was described by leading US foreign policy expert Michael Kugelman as unusually traumatic, necessitating a particularly robust retaliation from the Indian government and public. Kugelman highlighted that the Indian leadership, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responded by "hitting back, projecting strength, confidence, and defiance," marking a significant departure from previous crisis responses between India and Pakistan.





Kugelman noted that the intensity of the initial Indian airstrikes in Pakistan was unprecedented since the 1971 war, with the operations lasting longer and involving a broader range of military actions than previous crises in 2016 and 2019. The precision attacks were so accurate that this could soon become a benchmark for other friendly allies of India to adopt the technics to carry out such a strike operation in the future.





However, post these devastating Indian strikes, the escalation and the sustained nature of hostilities drew global attention and concern from major capitals such as Washington, London, and the EU, as well as from the Middle East, about the direction and potential consequences of the crisis.





Operation Sindoor was a tri-service operation involving coordinated air, land, and sea strikes. The Indian Armed Forces targeted and destroyed nine major terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including those in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad, which are closely tied to Pakistan’s ISI.





The strikes also inflicted severe damage on 11 Pakistani air bases and eliminated over 100 terrorists, significantly degrading Pakistan's military capabilities. Notably, these operations were executed with calibrated restraint, emphasising the minimisation of civilian casualties.





Senior operational commanders from all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces emphasised that the objectives of Operation Sindoor were achieved with precision. Air Marshal AK Bharti stated that India now possesses the capability to target every system at Pakistan's bases, and the results of the operation are visible to the world. Vice Admiral AN Pramod issued a stern warning to Pakistan, signalling a clear deterrent posture: "If Pakistan dare take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do, that's all".





The Indian government asserted that Operation Sindoor achieved its military, political, and psychological goals. Militarily, it demonstrated India's ability to strike deep inside Pakistan and neutralise terrorist infrastructure. Politically, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, linking it directly to cross-border terrorism and sending a strong message of resolve. Psychologically, the operation established a "new normal" in India's approach to counter-terrorism, with the government making it clear that any provocation would be met with a stronger response.





Kugelman concluded that the Modi government's consistent approach across recent crises-marked by decisive retaliation and a posture of strength-has delivered an important message: India is capable and willing to achieve its tactical and strategic goals to protect itself from external threats. The international community has taken note of this shift, recognising that India’s response under Operation Sindoor signals a new era in regional security dynamics.





