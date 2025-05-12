

India has explicitly refused to give credit to the United States for brokering the recent ceasefire with Pakistan, despite US President Donald Trump and his administration publicly claiming a role in mediating the agreement.





President Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a "long night of talks mediated by the United States," and vowed to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.





US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, stated they had engaged in urgent discussions with both Indian and Pakistani leaders to help end the conflict, citing intelligence concerns about possible escalation to nuclear conflict.





Trump’s statements praised the leadership of both nations and suggested the US would work to find a solution to Kashmir, reviving the debate over third-party mediation.





The Indian government was reportedly perturbed by the US announcement of the ceasefire before New Delhi had formally declared any understanding.





Indian officials have maintained that the ceasefire agreement was reached directly between the two countries, through established military channels (specifically, a call between the Directors General of Military Operations), and not through US mediation.





India’s longstanding policy, rooted in the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration, is that all issues with Pakistan, including Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally without third-party intervention.





A senior Indian source contradicted US claims that India and Pakistan had agreed to broader talks at a neutral venue, asserting that no such agreement exists.





India’s External Affairs Minister reiterated that India’s position against terrorism remains unchanged and that the ceasefire was a direct bilateral understanding to halt military action.





The ceasefire agreement involved both sides agreeing to stop all firing and military action from land, air, and sea from a specified time, following heightened military confrontations.





Despite the ceasefire, violations and accusations continued, reflecting the fragile nature of the truce.





Kashmir Mediation: India’s Rejection





Trump’s renewed offer to mediate on Kashmir was met with discomfort in New Delhi, which sees no role for third parties in the dispute. India’s official stance is that the only issue to discuss with Pakistan regarding Kashmir is the end of Pakistan’s "illegal occupation" of certain territories.





India has previously rejected similar offers from Trump, including mediation between India and China during the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff.





Summary Table: US Claims Vs India’s Position





Issue US Claim/Action India’s Response/Position Ceasefire Mediation US brokered ceasefire after urgent talks Ceasefire was a direct bilateral agreement Announcement Timing US announced ceasefire before India’s formal declaration India perturbed by premature US announcement Kashmir Mediation Trump offers to help resolve Kashmir dispute India rejects third-party mediation, insists on bilateralism Talks on Broad Issues US claims talks agreed at neutral venue India denies any such agreement Recognition of US Role US seeks credit for ending conflict India refuses to give credit to US





Conclusion





India has firmly rejected US claims of brokering the ceasefire with Pakistan and continues to oppose any third-party involvement in the Kashmir dispute, upholding its long-standing bilateral approach to resolving issues with Pakistan.



