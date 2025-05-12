The four officers during the presser with Indian media





The press conference was spearheaded by the four officers of the Indian Armed Forces, who played a key role in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including 25 Indians, on April 22.





These officers are the directors general of military operations (DGMO), Lt General Rajiv Ghai, director general air operations (DGAO), Air Marshal AK Bharti, director general naval operations (DGNO), Vice Admiral AN Pramod, and Major General SS Sharda, ADG strategic communications.





Meet Four Key Figures From The Armed Forces Behind Operation Sindoor



Lt General Rajiv Ghai





Current Director General of Military Operations, Indian Army.





Previously served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC) of the Chinar Corps, with extensive experience along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.





Played a central role in conceptualising and overseeing the ground operations of Operation Sindoor.





Air Marshal AK Bharti





Director General Air Operations, Indian Air Force.

A fighter combat leader with experience in Eastern and Central Air Commands.

Responsible for planning and executing the precision air strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK.



Vice Admiral AN Pramod





Director General Naval Operations, Indian Navy.





Previously served as Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area and as Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor at the Indian Naval Academy.





Coordinated naval aspects and ensured maritime security during the operation.





Major General SS Sharda





Additional Director General, Strategic Communications.





Served as the nodal officer for communications, including managing public information and media outreach related to Operation Sindoor.





AGE Position Role in Operation Sindoor Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai DGMO, Indian Army Ground operations, overall planning Air Marshal AK Bharti DGAO, Indian Air Force Air operations, precision strikes Vice Admiral AN Pramod DGNO, Indian Navy Naval coordination, maritime ops Maj Gen SS Sharda ADG Strategic Communications, Indian Army Strategic communications, media





These officers were instrumental in the planning, execution, and communication of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK following the Pahalgam terror attack.





