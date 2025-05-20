



India’s next-generation indigenous Remote-Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS) for the Army and Navy, developed by Zen Technologies in partnership with AI Turing Technologies, represent a significant leap in the modernization and self-reliance of the country’s defence sector.





Unveiled in late 2024 and showcased at Aero India 2025, these advanced systems are designed to enhance operational efficiency, survivability, and lethality across land, sea, and air platforms, aligning with the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





The new RCWS line-up includes four key systems, each tailored for specific operational environments:





Parashu (RCWS – 7.62 x 51 MMG): Parashu is a versatile, lightweight remote-controlled weapon station designed for integration on light armoured vehicles, naval vessels, and as static defence points. It features advanced thermal imaging, auto-tracking, and anti-drone (counter-UAV) capabilities, making it highly effective for rapid-response missions and modern asymmetric warfare. The system supports both 7.62 mm MMG and 5.56 mm LMG, with an elevation range of -40º to 60º and a detection range of up to 14 km, ensuring adaptability for diverse combat scenarios.





Fanish (Tank Mounted RCWS – 12.7 x 108 HMG): Specifically built for heavy-duty tanks like the T-72 and T-90, Fanish is equipped with a 12.7 mm heavy machine gun and features a cooled thermal camera and Fibre Optic Gyro (FOG) stabilization. With an elevation range of -7º to 70º and a detection range of 14 km, it provides enhanced firepower and precision targeting, even under extreme weather or combat conditions, significantly increasing the survivability and effectiveness of armoured formations.





Sharur (Naval RCWS – 12.7 x 99 HMG): Sharur is engineered for naval defence, offering robust target engagement against both surface and aerial threats up to 2 km away. Its advanced stabilization technology ensures high accuracy even in low-visibility or turbulent maritime environments, reinforcing the Indian Navy’s ability to counter evolving threats at sea.





Durgam (Artillery Rugged Camera): Durgam is a rugged surveillance camera system designed for extreme conditions, equipped with day/night vision and real-time threat detection. It is ideal for deployment in high-risk zones and on armoured vehicles, supporting situational awareness and force protection.





These RCWS systems are the result of intensive R&D at Zen Technologies’ Ministry of Science and Technology-recognized facility in Hyderabad. The company has filed over 150 patents and deployed more than 1,000 systems globally, underscoring its commitment to innovation and indigenous capability development. The new RCWS family builds on Zen’s proven track record with earlier systems such as Hawkeye, Barbarik-URCWS, and Prahasta, which have already demonstrated their effectiveness in operational environments.





Zen Technologies’ next-generation RCWS solutions are expected to play a crucial role in addressing emerging security challenges, particularly in the context of increasingly complex and multi-domain warfare. By equipping the Indian armed forces with cutting-edge, indigenous technology, these systems not only enhance national security but also position India as a global leader in critical defence technologies.





